Even despite the rumors of a potential rift between LeBron James and Rob Pelinka, it seems like the Los Angeles Lakers still have the GM's back.

Things aren't going well in Los Angeles right now. The Lakers have failed to live up to the hype and LeBron James' passive-aggressive swipes of Rob Pelinka have done little to help solve the issues.

The Lakers look like a poorly-coached team and their revamped roster failed to mesh together. Even so, the front office has shown its support for Frank Vogel and Pelinka didn't strike any deals before the deadline.

As it usually happens when things go south on a good team, some speculate that Pelinka could be on the hot seat. However, and even despite an alleged rift with LeBron and his camp, the Lakers still have Pelinka's back.

NBA News: Rob Pelinka Has 'Unwavering Support' Of The Los Angeles Lakers

"Pelinka has the unwavering support of Lakers owner Jeanie Buss and is firmly entrenched as a pillar of the club’s four-pronged brain trust alongside Buss and the power couple of Kurt and Linda Rambis," Stein reported.

"The Lakers will be able to trade multiple future first-round picks in the summer, after they were limited to featuring a 2027 first-rounder in their recent trade offers. The problem: They still lack players other teams covet to package with those picks," Stein added. "James can seethe about the Lakers’ fruitless deadline all he wants, but it doesn’t make Pelinka’s hand any stronger."

"This is an organization that has cut ties completely with Lakers icon Jerry West, who has a legit claim to Greatest Laker Ever status when you combine his playing achievements with his front-office work," the report added. "James and agent Rich Paul, for all the perceived control they wield, are still outsiders when it comes to the Lakers’ power dynamics. If West can be cut off, rest assured LeBron can, too, if he can no longer lift the Lakers out of mediocrity."

This wouldn't be the first time that James and a GM aren't on the same page. If anything, that's been the story with him throughout his entire career. So, we'll have to wait and see which side Jeanie Buss will be on when it's all said and done.