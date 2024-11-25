NBA News: Clippers' James Harden makes something clear on Maxey raising his voice in the Sixers

The Los Angeles Clippers continue their ascent in the NBA Western Conference standings with another victory. Their latest triumph came at the expense of the Philadelphia 76ers, led by Tyrese Maxey. James Harden also weighed in, sharing his thoughts on Maxey's growing role.

The Philadelphia 76ers suffered yet another loss in a challenging season, falling to the Los Angeles Clippers to drop to 3-13 in the NBA regular season. With star center Joel Embiid sidelined, Tyrese Maxey stepped into a leadership role. Despite his efforts, the Sixers continue to struggle, and James Harden weighed in on Maxey’s evolving role within the team.

Maxey has shown flashes of leadership this season, stepping up during Embiid’s absence. Against the Clippers, he appeared more vocal on the court, communicating actively with his teammates—a promising sign of growth. Meanwhile, Embiid is reportedly making progress in his recovery as the Sixers await his return.

After the loss, Harden addressed the media and offered his perspective on Maxey’s contributions against the Clippers. “He’s playing in his fifth year, and that’s when you start to see the payoff,” Harden said. “The responsibility comes with the money, and he’s learning to handle that.”

Harden elaborated, saying, “Whether it’s using your voice, going out there on a nightly basis, or producing consistently, that’s part of the package. I’ve seen him grow into this opportunity, and he’s embracing it.” Harden’s comments underscored his support for Maxey, even amid the team’s disappointing results.

Tyrese Maxey #0 of the Philadelphia 76ers talks to James Harden #1 of the LA Clippers in the first half at the Wells Fargo Center on November 24, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Maxey’s performance this season

Maxey’s leadership has been put to the test during a grueling November stretch. Although sidelined briefly by injury, he has missed only a couple of games and returned with solid performances. His resilience and effort have been crucial for a Sixers team struggling to find its footing.

In his last two games, Maxey has scored 43 points, converting 16 of 30 field-goal attempts, including 6 of 12 from three-point range. He was perfect from the free-throw line, sinking all five attempts, and contributed across the board with eight rebounds and nine assists. These numbers highlight his importance to the Sixers in Embiid’s absence in this NBA regular season.

Through the season, Maxey has tallied 244 total points, shooting 86-of-208 from the field (41%), including 28-of-95 from beyond the arc (29%). He has also made 44 of 52 free throws (85%), collected 32 rebounds (31 defensive), and added 38 assists, 17 steals, and 16 turnovers. His contributions reflect his potential as a cornerstone for the Sixers as they aim to regroup and turn their season around once Embiid returns.

What happened between Embiid and Maxey?

Recent speculation hinted at possible tension between Philadelphia 76ers stars Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey following a reported exchange during a team meeting. Both players were quick to shut down the rumors, reaffirming their strong bond and shared focus on the team’s success.

Addressing the situation, Embiid was candid in his response: “That’s the relationship we have—nothing malicious,” he clarified. “I like when people tell me what I’m not doing well and what I need to improve.” His statement underscored the mutual respect between the two players and their commitment to open communication.

Maxey, speaking to The Athletic’s Tony Jones, echoed Embiid’s sentiment. “I felt the need to speak up because we’re better than what we’ve shown on the floor,” he explained. “There was a lot said, but it is what it is. We said what we had to say, and now we have to figure out a way to move forward. Everyone understands what’s at stake.”