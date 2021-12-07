Los Angeles Lakers play against Boston Celtics for a West vs East Conference game of the 2021-22 NBA Regular Season. Full details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US.

Los Angeles Lakers and Boston Celtics are ready to play in a West vs East Conference game of the 2021 NBA Regular Season. This game will take place at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles on December 7, 2021 at 10:00 PM (ET). Two teams with defensive problems to win. Here is all the detailed information about this NBA game including date, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch this game in the US.

The Los Angeles Lakers are struggling to stay in the top ten spots in the Western Conference, it's hard a work for their defense. The most recent game was a 115-119 home loss to the Los Angeles Clippers.

Boston Celtics are in a similar situation with 13-11 in the 6th spot of the Eastern Conference table and 3-2 in the last five games. This will be the first of two consecutive games in Los Angeles for the Celtics, after playing the Lakers they play the Clippers.

Los Angeles Lakers vs Boston Celtics: Match Information

Date: Tuesday, December 7, 2021.

Time: 10:00 PM (ET)

Location: STAPLES Center, Los Angeles, California.

Los Angeles Lakers vs Boston Celtics: Times by State in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

Los Angeles Lakers vs Boston Celtics: Storylines

Los Angeles Lakers have 12 wins and 12 losses with a negative record in the last 10 games, 4 wins and 6 losses. The Lakers' most recent home win was on November 28 against the Detroit Pistons 110-106. The first game of December was a recent loss to the Los Angeles Clippers at home, that game was harshly dominated by the visitors who barely allowed the home team to win the 4th quarter. LeBron James and Anthony Davis were the only two players to score 20+ points during the game against the Clippers but it wasn't enough to win. The Lakers' offense is the 4th best with an average of 111.7 points per game.

The Boston Celtics are in the middle of a five-city road trip, but they lost the first game of the tour to the Utah Jazz 130-137, and that loss ended the Celtics' small winning streak of two straight games against Toronto and Philadelphia. But in the most recent game, against Portland Trail Blazers, they won by 145-117. The team closes the tour on the road against Phoenix Suns. The team is averaging 108.9 points per game, and the Celtics' defense allows 106.5 points per game.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Los Angeles Lakers vs Boston Celtics in the U.S.

This game of the West vs East Conference in the NBA Regular Season will be available in multiple channels, and will be broadcast in the United States by TNT, Watch TNT, TNTdrama.com, TNT App, NBA League Pass. To watch the game you can use your TV or download an app on your smartphone.

Los Angeles Lakers vs Boston Celtics: Predictions And Odds

Los Angeles Lakers are favorites at home with -2.5 points to cover and -142 moneyline at FanDuel, they have a good offense but their defense is one of the worst of the year. Boston Celtics are underdogs with +2.5 ATS and +120 moneyline. The best pick for this NBA game is: Boston Celtics +2.5.



FanDuel Los Angeles Lakers -2.5 / -142 Totals TBA Boston Celtics +2.5 / +120

* Odds via FanDuel.