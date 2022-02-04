Los Angeles Lakers will face New York Knicks at the Crypto.com Arena this Saturday, February 5. Find out everything you want to know about this 2021-2022 NBA regular season game, such as the preview, predictions, odds, and how to watch it in the US.

Los Angeles Lakers and New York Knicks will face each other at the Crypto.com Arena this Saturday, February 5, at 8:30 PM (ET). Check out everything you need to know about this 2021-2022 NBA regular season game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream it free in the US. You can watch it live in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

Locals are on a losing streak. In their last 10 games they have only won 4, and that has taken them far away from the Playoff positions. At the moment they are ninth, and if the regular season ended at this moment, they would be playing the Play-in against the Portland Trail Blazers to see who of the two would face the loser of the series between 7th and 8th for a place in the Playoffs.

The New York Knicks are also coming off a losing streak in their last ten games: they have only won 3 of them and are in 12th position in the Eastern Conference. Although they are only one win away from the Hawks (although with two more losses than these), the Knicks will have to improve their level a lot since both Atlanta and the Washington Wizards (direct rivals looking for 10th place in the East) have improved in their last games.

Los Angeles Lakers vs New York Knicks: Match Information

Date: Saturday, February 5, 2022

Time: 8:30 PM (ET)

Location: Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, California

Live Stream: FuboTV

Los Angeles Lakers vs New York Knicks: Time by State in the U.S.

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

Los Angeles Lakers vs New York Knicks: Storylines

The game that the Los Angeles Lakers will play against New York Knicks this Saturday, February 5 at 8:30 PM (ET) at the Crypto.com Arena, will be the second between these rivals in this 2021/2022 NBA regular season. The first one was played on November 23, on that occasion it was a victory for Knicks by 106-100.

How to Watch or Live Stream Free Los Angeles Lakers vs New York Knicks in the U.S.

This 2021/2022 NBA regular-season game between Los Angeles Lakers and New York Knicks to be played this Saturday, February 5, at the Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, California; will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: ABC.

Los Angeles Lakers vs New York Knicks: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers haven't given their favorites yet, though they will likely reveal them in the next few hours. In any case, choosing the favorites will not be an easy task, since both teams have had a very similar performance. It is likely that because they are local and because of their better squad, the Lakers have the favoritism.

