Los Angeles Lakers play against San Antonio Spurs for a Western Conference game in the 2021-22 NBA Regular Season. Full details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US.

Los Angeles Lakers and San Antonio Spurs are ready to play in a Western Conference game in the 2021 NBA Regular Season. This game will take place at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles on November 14, 2021 at 3:30 PM (ET). Home defense. Here is all the detailed information about this NBA game including date, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch this game in the US.

The Lakers are off to a bad start to the season, the most recent game being a 83-107 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves at home. Before that loss, the Lakers won two home games of the five-game series in Los Angeles against the Hornets and Heat but in OT.

San Antonio Spurs also have negative numbers in the 2021-22 NBA season, they in the 13th spot of the Western Conference at 4-8. Just three wins in the last seven games, the last game was a home loss to the Mavericks.

Los Angeles Lakers vs San Antonio Spurs: Match Information

Date: Sunday, November 14, 2021.

Time: 3:30 PM (ET)

Location: STAPLES Center, Los Angeles, California.

Los Angeles Lakers vs San Antonio Spurs: Times by State in the US

ET: 3:30 PM

CT: 2:30 PM

MT: 1:30 PM

PT: 12:30 PM

Los Angeles Lakers vs San Antonio Spurs: Storylines

Los Angeles Lakers have a narrow positive record at 7-6, only two wins in the last five games, but those wins against Hornets 126-123 and Heat 120-117 were full of suffering for the Lakers, they had to win both games in OT at home. The Lakers are scoring an average of 110 points per game as the eighth best offense and the defense is one of the worst of the season allowing 112.3 points. LeBron James will not be available for this game.

The San Antonio Spurs have a good offense scoring an average of 109.9 points per game, but that's not enough to win games. They won the first game of the season against the Orlando Magic 123-97, but after that victory the Spurs fell into an unstoppable loss debacle. The overall record is 4-8, the team is in the 3rd spot of the Southwest Division. The Spurs have poor defense, they are allowing 109.2 points per game.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Los Angeles Lakers vs San Antonio Spurs in the U.S.

This game of the Western Conference in the NBA Regular Season will be available in multiple channels, and will be broadcast in the United States by Spectrum SportsNet LA, SportsNet App, NBA League Pass. To watch the game you can use your TV or download an app on your smartphone.

Los Angeles Lakers vs San Antonio Spurs: Predictions And Odds

Los Angeles Lakers are favorites with -2.5 points to cover and -145 moneyline at FanDuel, they are struggling at home to win games. San Antonio Spurs are underdogs with +2.5 ATS and +135 moneyline. The totals are fixed at 220.5 points. The best pick for this NBA game is: Los Angeles Lakers -2.5.



FanDuel Los Angeles Lakers -2.5 / -145 Totals 220.5 San Antonio Spurs +2.5 / +135

* Odds via FanDuel.