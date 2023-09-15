Back in 2021, the Denver Nuggets and Miami Heat got into a heated altercation, with Nikola Jokic shoving Markieff Morris on the back, and Jimmy Butler and other Heat players later trying to go at him in the locker room.

Morris missed 58 games that season because of the injury, and he had several issues working his way back to the floor. Ironically, he had a bad rap in the league for being the one who did most of the trash-talking and dirty plays, not the other way around.

So, now that he’s back to full NBA shape, he made it loud and clear that he hasn’t forgotten about that incident. If anything, he’s looking forward to getting back at the two-time MVP.

Markieff Morris Threatens Nikola Jokic

“A sucker shot, that’s what we call it in our hood… The shot was it was a little hard, it was a little whiplash,” he said on All The Smoke. “So I mean to be 350 catching me off guard it really ain’t do shit but at the time I was a little off.”

“It was more so with the Miami Heat, they were just trying to protect me from myself. I was cleared to play like two weeks after that, they just held me out,” he added. “Took a sucker shot, it’s like when you get – they call it snuck – he snuck me yeah. It was a sucker shot, he gon’ get his though.”

Maybe this wasn’t the smartest choice of words for Morris, who’ll likely have a fine coming his way. Also, we’d think twice before trying to go against a seven-foot Serbian with a temper.