Mavericks’ Daniel Gafford injury update: NBA insiders reveal latest on Gafford injury status

The Dallas Mavericks have strung together two consecutive victories, showcasing their resilience despite roster challenges. Kyrie Irving led the way with a 42-point performance against the Golden State Warriors, while Dante Exum stepped up against the Miami Heat, delivering a team-best 27 points. However, the Mavs’ momentum could be tested by two significant injury concerns. According to NBA insiders, Daniel Gafford could be sidelined for several weeks.

“Dallas Mavericks center Daniel Gafford has sustained a Grade 3 right MCL sprain and will miss at least 6 weeks. Gafford, Anthony Davis and Dereck Lively II now expected to be out significant stretches of the second half of the season,” stated Shams Charania and Tim MacMahon.

The Dallas Mavericks will undoubtedly have a complicated few weeks, because although they have a very complete roster, key pieces of the team will be out in one of the most complicated moments of the season.

The absence of Daniel Gafford will be a major blow for the Dallas Mavericks, as he plays a key role in providing defensive stability. His loss is even more significant given that Anthony Davis is also sidelined, leaving the Mavs without two of their most versatile and defensively committed players. Without Gafford and Davis, Dallas will need to find ways to adjust defensively, as their rim protection and interior presence will be difficult to replace.

Daniel Gafford #21 of the Dallas Mavericks reacts after scoring a basket against the Boston Celtics during the second quarter at the TD Garden on February 06, 2025 in Boston, Massachusetts.

Daniel Gafford has been a key stabilizing force for the Dallas Mavericks, providing defensive solidity while also contributing offensively with 12.3 points and 6.9 rebounds per game. His impact has not gone unnoticed, as head coach Jason Kidd praised his performance following the Mavs’ 137-136 win over the Pelicans: “Gaff is playing at a high level for us, and we need him to continue to do that.”

Mavericks’ HC Jason Kidd faces major challenge after key player injuries

The Dallas Mavericks face a critical moment that will test whether they are built for a championship run or simply another playoff team. With Gafford sidelined, Jason Kidd has a tough challenge ahead, needing Max Christie and Olivier-Maxence Prosper to step up and stabilize the team.

However, it’s not just about the players, Kidd must also evaluate if a strategic adjustment is necessary to ensure that the team’s defensive identity remains intact despite losing one of its most impactful two-way contributors.