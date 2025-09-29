Mavs head coach Jason Kidd provides latest injury update on Kyrie Irving

Although the Dallas Mavericks are coming off a rather disappointing season, General Manager Nico Harrison has made some roster changes that have fans excited. However, one major point of anticipation is the potential early return of Kyrie Irving from injury. In light of this, head coach Jason Kidd break his silence and provides an update on the veteran’s status ahead of his return in the upcoming season.

“I’m not a doctor but when we do see Kai shooting, can just refrain from saying ‘ahead of schedule?’ That’s bad reporting. He is doing quite well as we can see, but he’s not ahead of schedule. Let’s not say that. That’s unfair to him and to the Mavs because it’s not true,” Jason Kidd said at the press conference.

Since Kyrie Irving started his recovery from an ACL injury, reports indicated significant progress, sparking hopes for a mid-season return. However, as that option got ruled out, it now seems likely that Irving might miss the entire 2025-26 NBA season. While this development disappoints fans eager to see him back on the court, it prioritizes full recovery, ensuring he is ready for a robust comeback in the 2026-27 season.

Not only did Jason speak about his recovery, but Kyrie also provided insights into his return. “I’m figuring out what I can do to push myself to where I need to be… Just don’t pay attention to putting yourself in a position to put a date out there (to return). And if you don’t make that date, then what happens? You’re in here answering questions, like, ‘It was pushed back.’ I’d rather just let it be where it is,” he said at the press conference.

Not only Kyrie: Mavs star Anthony Davis delivers an update on his detached retina

With Kyrie Irving’s return for the upcoming season still in doubt, the Dallas Mavericks are banking on Anthony Davis to lead their offense in his absence. However, the veteran forward recently underwent surgery in July due to a detached retina, casting uncertainty over his availability at the start of the season. Despite the concerns among fans, Davis opened up about his recovery process and announced a significant permanent change in his approach.

“Yeah, eye feels great. The retina is still, like – there’s drops I have to use in my eye, which causes, like, a little redness and stuff. But, vision is back… That is a mandate from the doctor (Using protective eyewear) that I have to, so – for the rest of the career. There’s no, yeah – which I’m not too excited about. You guys will see me in the Horace Grants this year, the Kareems,” Anthony Davis said at the press conference.