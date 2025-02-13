The Dallas Mavericks made a major mistake with Anthony Davis, says former NBA star

Despite fan expectations being tempered, particularly due to the departure of Luka Doncic, Anthony Davis quickly showcased his star power, leading the Dallas Mavericks to a 116-105 victory over the Houston Rockets last Saturday. In just 31 minutes of play, AD registered an impressive performance before being forced to exit with an injury. Now, former NBA star Baron Davis has pointed out where he believes the Mavericks went wrong in their decision-making.

“You know, teams are pushing him, saying, ‘Man, they just need to see you. They just need to see you out there. Then they’ll understand,’” Baron Davis commented on The Draymond Green Show, suggesting that the Mavericks rushed to get Anthony on the court too soon.

“The media had a lot to do with that,” Baron added, referring to the public speculation and fan dissatisfaction with the trade. “The hype, the anx, the emotion,” he continued, identifying the pressure surrounding the situation as key factors in the Mavericks’ decision.

Anthony Davis’ own role in the decision

Although he pointed out the Mavericks’ role in rushing Anthony Davis back, Baron Davis also acknowledged the mindset of the player himself. “As a player, you want to get out on the court,” he said. “If you’ve been injured, you’re like, ‘Man, I just wanna get out and put on for this new city and let them know they’ve got a dawg too.’”

Former Charlotte Hornets star Baron Davis.

Baron concluded, “So I think it’s a combination of both,” before offering his own perspective. “If it was up to me, I would have let AD sit, at least until Luka (Doncic) made his debut. Because he was already hurt,” Baron Davis explained, suggesting that a more cautious approach would have been in Davis’ best interest.

When will Anthony Davis return to the court?

In his debut against the Houston Rockets, Anthony Davis put up an eye-popping 26 points, 16 rebounds, and 7 assists, showcasing the immense potential he brings to the Dallas Mavericks. However, the injury has cast doubt on his availability going forward, raising concerns about his ability to stay healthy enough to contribute throughout the rest of the season.

A left adductor strain forced the power forward to leave the game after 31 minutes. Initial reports were pessimistic, with fears that the injury could be more severe, possibly even requiring surgery. However, reports suggest that the Mavericks have since received more optimistic news about Anthony Davis’ recovery, and he could return to the court in the coming weeks to finish out the season.

If Davis can return to full health and the Mavericks manage to overcome the injuries that have plagued them this season, they could still remain competitive in the Western Conference. With a roster that includes Kyrie Irving, Klay Thompson, and AD, they certainly possess the talent to make a deep playoff run.

