Kazuma Okamoto’s MLB signing reportedly now points to a new expected date

Kazuma Okamoto, who posted a .322 batting average last season, is one of the Japanese stars drawing significant interest from multiple teams and has even been labeled a “perfect fit” for certain clubs. However, a new report indicates that he will not sign with an MLB team in December.

The new expected timeline for Okamoto points to January, closer to his posting deadline. “Sources indicate there is no imminent movement at this time regarding a potential signing for 3B Kazuma Okamoto. He’s expected to sign closer to the end of his posting window on January 4,” Francys Romero reported on X.

So far, the strongest rumored connection for Okamoto has been with the Pittsburgh Pirates, at least according to analysis from Sports Illustrated and comments from MLB insider Ken Rosenthal. Just three days ago, Rosenthal suggested that the Pirates could be willing to offer the Japanese infielder a strong contract.

How much could Okamoto sign for

According to what Rosenthal said on Foul Territory, Okamoto is likely to receive a deal that surpasses the contract Munetaka Murakami signed with the White Sox. Murakami previously agreed to a two year, $34 million deal, a move that surprised some observers but made sense given the club’s rebuilding process.

In a more detailed breakdown of Okamoto’s potential market, The Athletic listed him as a possible target for the Red Sox. The report noted that he could earn $20 million in his first year if he signs with Boston or another team.

“Japanese free agent Kazuma Okamoto, a corner infielder, turns 30 in June. There has been little traction in the Red Sox being tied to Okamoto, but he’s a right-handed hitter with strong power numbers. The Athletic projects him to sign a four-year, $78.5 million deal,” Jen McCaffrey wrote for The Athletic.