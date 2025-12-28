Trending topics:
NFL News: Travis Kelce makes important statement about Chiefs QB job after Patrick Mahomes injury

Travis Kelce praised Chris Oladokun's performance after the Chiefs lost Patrick Mahomes and Gardner Minshew due to injury.

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Travis Kelce tight end of the Kansas City Chiefs
© Thearon W. Henderson/Getty ImagesTravis Kelce tight end of the Kansas City Chiefs

Travis Kelce stated that, despite the Kansas City Chiefs losing to the Denver Broncos, Chris Oladokun did a good job replacing Patrick Mahomes and Gardner Minshew after both quarterbacks were sidelined for the rest of the season due to knee injuries.

“I’m proud of him. Throughout the week, his attention to detail, his professionalism, his leadership. I couldn’t be happier for the guy. Obviously, we wish we could have got that win for him on a big game against a rival. But, I’m proud of the way he led us into victory and kept fighting.”

Oladokun was selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft, but the reality is that his entire career has been with the Chiefs, learning under the guidance of Mahomes. Now, he finally had the opportunity to showcase his potential.

Who is Chiefs starting QB right now?

Chris Oladokun is the starting quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs right now, and he will be in charge of leading the offense in the final game of the 2025 season against the Las Vegas Raiders.

How long will Patrick Mahomes be out with Chiefs after injury?

Patrick Mahomes is expected to be out at least nine months with the Kansas City Chiefs, but considering the start of his rehab process, it looks like he will be ready just in time for the start of the 2026 season.

