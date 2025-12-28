What happens if Panthers lose today against Seahawks in 2025 NFL Week 17?

The Carolina Panthers are trying to get into the NFL Playoffs. However, a tough road awaits as they face the Seattle Seahawks in Week 17 and a loss could hamper their chances.

The Seattle Seahawks are one of the best teams in football, but the Carolina Panthers, are frisky. However, if they lose this game, their chances to go to the playoffs drop to 39%. If they win, they improve to 58%. The Panthers are in a battle for the NFC South title with the Buccaneers.

A loss paired with a Buccaneers win would put the Panthers under duress. However, as both teams face in Week 18, the division would be up for grabs. The same would happen if both the Panthers and Buccaneers win. Nonetheless, if the Panthers win and the Buccaneers lose, the Panthers would clinch the NFC South.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Seahawks are an elite team

While this game is in Carolina, the Seahawks are 6-1 away from home, the second-best team in the NFL in this scenario. This is a mark of an elite team. Not only that, but pretty much all key stats favor the Seahawks over the Panthers, as well as the Vegas odds.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba #11 of the Seattle Seahawks

Advertisement

The Panthers are not a top 10 team in any offensive category. As for the defense, they are still not as great as a playoff team would hope to. Even on turnovers, they have 18 takeaways to 18 giveaways. It’s a middling team to the purest of levels.

Advertisement

see also What happens if Seahawks lose to Panthers today in Week 17 of 2025 NFL season?

The Panthers must pull another huge upset

Carolina has big wins like the Packers, Buccaneers and Rams this season. Those are big wins with teams that have high credibility and expectations. Still, the credibility around this team is not that high.

Advertisement

The reason for that is because they have also lost games to the Cardinals, and got swept by the Saints. Hence, this is a bipolar team that can upset any contender in the NFL, but also lose to a tanking team in the league.