Derrick Henry and Tyler Huntley drop subtle messages aimed at Shedeur Sanders, Browns

Derrick Henry and Tyler Huntley both appeared to send pointed messages involving Shedeur Sanders and the Cleveland Browns after the Ravens’ win over the Packers, with ripple effects felt across the AFC North and inside the Baltimore Ravens’ playoff push. Henry’s message toward Cleveland was blunt and telling, saying, “Go win, you feel me?”

Huntley followed with an even more revealing comment, openly referencing Sanders by name. “I’m trying to get out of here so I can call Shedeur. Make sure he can get it done,” Huntley said, leaving little doubt about who Baltimore is rooting for this weekend and why.

The context behind those comments is the tightening AFC North race. A Browns win over Pittsburgh would crack the door open for Baltimore, shifting playoff chances and setting up a potential winner-take-all scenario in Week 18. The Ravens handled their own business, and now their postseason hopes rest on Cleveland delivering one more favor.

AFC North standings entering Week 17

Pittsburgh leads the division at 9–6, holding a slim edge after winning three straight, while Baltimore sits at 8–8 and clings to playoff life. Cincinnati and Cleveland have fallen out of contention, but the Browns still control a result that could flip the entire division race in one afternoon.

Huntley’s performance only added weight to his words. He finished the game 16-of-20 for 107 yards, averaging 5.4 yards per attempt, with one touchdown and no interceptions, steady enough to keep Baltimore alive another week. The Ravens’ win wasn’t flashy, but it was essential to preserving hope.

The path forward is narrow and unforgiving. Baltimore cannot reach the playoffs via a wild card and must win the AFC North to qualify as the conference’s No. 4 seed. That means a Browns upset of the Steelers in Week 17, followed by a Ravens win over Pittsburgh in Week 18, is the only scenario that keeps their season alive.