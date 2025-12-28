Is George Kittle playing today for 49ers vs Bears in 2025 NFL Week 17?

As the San Francisco 49ers have already secured a playoff spot this season, they are preparing to face one of the most surprising teams of the regular season: The Chicago Bears. The Bears have delivered an outstanding performance so far and are keen to maintain their momentum in the final games. In their Week 17 matchup against the 49ers, they might face the challenge of playing against George Kittle.

However, George Kittle’s participation in today’s NFL Week 17 clash between the 49ers and the Bears remains uncertain, as he has been listed as questionable on the latest injury report. He has been dealing with an ankle injury for the past few days, and according to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, is “highly unlikely” that he will play.

This game means more than just a victory; the 49ers‘ position in the standings is also on the line. There are concerns about the implications of a potential loss to the Bears, which is why the fanbase is eagerly anticipating an exciting matchup today.

Meanwhile, the Bears‘ fanbase is similarly concerned about the repercussions of losing to the 49ers in this game. The presence of their best players is crucial, with much at stake for both franchises as they look ahead to next year’s playoffs.

49ers full injury report

In addition to Kittle, Ricky Pearsall is also in doubt for an appearance in today’s game against the Bears, according to the injury report. Here is the full injury report for the 49ers:

Bears’ full injury report

The Bears approach this matchup with several key players listed as questionable, including Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, who is an important player that might miss today’s game against the 49ers.

Here is the full injury report for the Bears:

Out: WR Rome Odunze (foot), CB Nick McCloud (illness)

Questionable: RT Darnell Wright (illness), OG Luke Newman (foot), LB T.J. Edwards (glute), CB Josh Blackwell (illness), CB Nahshon Wright (hamstring/illness), S Chauncey Gardner-Johnson (knee)

