Not NY Yankees, Mets or Phillies: 3 MLB teams show interest in Kazuma Okamoto

The MLB offseason continues to make waves, with many teams still looking to strengthen their rosters. Kazuma Okamoto is one of the players targeted to join the league, and while many may have expected his destination to be the NY Yankees, Mets, or Philadelphia Phillies, there are three other teams in the mix to acquire his services.

Francys Romero, a baseball analyst, revealed on X that three other franchises have also set their sights on the Japanese player: the San Diego Padres, Los Angeles Angels, and the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The veteran has spent his entire career with the Yomiuri Giants, where he earned six NPB All-Star selections. Undoubtedly, whichever team adds him to their roster for the 2026 MLB season will gain a significant boost in talent and experience.

Kazuma Okamoto’s MLB arrival

According to a report by Francys Romero, the pursuit of the Japanese star pitcher has taken a turn, as Okamoto is now unlikely to land in MLB during the month of December.

Instead, he is expected to reach an agreement in January, moving much closer to his official posting deadline. Okamoto’s signing reportedly now points to a new expected date, allowing both the player and interested teams more time to finalize the details of a potentially massive contract.

Yankees exploring other options on the market

As the offseason progresses, the Yankees are exploring potential options for starting pitcher to bolster a rotation that currently faces uncertainty regarding the health of its veterans.

Among the top targets linked to New York are Framber Valdez (formerly of the Mets), who is coming off a workhorse 2025 campaign with 192 innings, and Zac Gallen (formerly of the Cubs), a consistent strikeout threat looking to bounce back from a challenging season.

Additionally, the team is reportedly monitoring Japanese standout Tatsuya Imai (formerly of the Phillies), whose high-velocity arsenal and impressive NPB track record make him one of the most intriguing international arms available on the market.

