The Memphis Grizzlies and the Oklahoma City Thunder will face-off at the Vivint Arena.Check out how to watch the game in the US, the match information, storylines, predictions, and odds.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Oklahoma City Thunder: Predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream 2022 Salt Lake City NBA Summer League in the US

The Memphis Grizzlies and the Oklahoma City Thunder will play against each other at the Vivint Arena for the 2022 NBA Salt Lake City Summer League. Here is all the detailed information about this NBA Summer League game including how to watch the game in the US, the match information, storylines, predictions, and odds. This game will available in the US to watch and stream live on fuboTV.

The Memphis Grizzlies are preparing their squad for the upcoming NBA season. The team managed David McClure included young raw talent such as Vince Williams Jr, David Roddy and Kenny Lofton Jr. to level up their team's chemistry.

On the other side, the Oklahoma City Thunder will line up their stellar young talent Chet Holmgren to prepare him for what the NBA will give him. The team managed by Mark Daigneault want to see how much impact he will give to the Thunder's gameplan.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Oklahoma City Thunder: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, July 6, 2022

Time: 7:00 PM (ET)

Location: Vivint Arena, Salt Lake City, Utah

Live Stream: fuboTV

Memphis Grizzlies vs Oklahoma City Thunder: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

Memphis Grizzlies vs Oklahoma City Thunder: Storylines and head-to-head

The purpose of this short tournament is to promote rookies and young promising talent. In fact, both Grizzlies and Thunder have added new young players to their rosters. In fact, the Grizzlies selected Vince Williams Jr., No.47 Overall while the Thunder selected Chet Holmgren in the first round of the 2022 NBA Draft.

How to watch Memphis Grizzlies vs Oklahoma City Thunder in the US

The 2022 Salt Lake City NBA Summer League game between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Oklahoma City Thunder to be played on Wednesday, July 6, 2022 at the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City will be broadcast on fuboTV for the United States.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Oklahoma City Thunder: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers in the US haven’t disclosed their odds for this NBA Summer League. This due to the fact that this game will be played by rookies and young promises from each team. Therefore, it is unknown to determine which team is most likely to win this game.