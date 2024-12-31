Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler gets brutally honest about chance of being traded to another NBA team

The past few weeks have been challenging for Jimmy Butler, both physically and in the face of persistent trade rumors. The 35-year-old has dealt with injuries that sidelined him for several NBA games, fueling even more speculation about his future with the Miami Heat. Before taking the court against the New Orleans Pelicans, Butler spoke candidly about the rumors with an unexpected response.

At Tuesday’s press conference, Butler was asked if he intended to stay in Miami. “Does it matter? Does it matter?” he retorted. “Honestly, I don’t care about being traded, where I’m supposed to go, or who says what… That’s all out of my control.” When asked if he wanted to stay, his answer remained uncertain: “That’s a good question. Who knows? I don’t know.”

This comment came just days after Heat president Pat Riley publicly declared that the team’s decision was not to trade Butler. When asked if he was happy with that decision, Butler remained non-committal. “I don’t know. We’ll see. Only time will tell. I can’t tell you what’s going to happen tomorrow. I appreciate the statement, but at the end of the day, this is a business. I won’t have any hard feelings either way.”

Later, when asked if he had spoken with Riley about his future, Butler declined to comment, responding simply with, “Next.” He then addressed the media storm surrounding the rumors. “Right now, I’m here, and I’m going to make the most of it. I’m going to compete and I’m going to win. There’s a lot of talk, a lot of noise, and I’m fine with it. It doesn’t bother me at all. I love it. I love it. It makes everybody wonder, it makes the world wonder. It’s good to be talked about. And it’s even better to be loved.”

Despite the trade speculation, Butler made it clear that he is content in Miami. “Right now, I’m happy. I’m in a good space. I have my kids here. I’m healthy. I’m smiling. I promise you, I’m happy,” he said.

Jimmy Butler #22 of the Miami Heat controls the ball against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the first half at Kaseya Center on December 20, 2024 in Miami, Florida.

Why was Butler absent in Miami’s recent games?

Jimmy Butler has missed 10 of the Miami Heat‘s 30 games in the 2024-25 season. His most recent absence came after he played just 7 minutes in the December 20 game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Initially, the Heat diagnosed Butler with a sprained ankle, but this was later changed to a “stomach illness,” sparking further speculation about his condition.

“I wanted to compete because I actually do want to play as many games as possible,” Butler explained regarding his injury. “I came out, felt sluggish. I tweaked (the ankle) but that wasn’t what it was. I was out there down near starving, ready to throw up,” he added. “I was pretty bad, pretty messed up.”

Butler also provided more insight into the physical challenges he faced in recent weeks. “I’m not going to lie. I had a couple people check in on me. I put my weight back on, put muscle back. I’m straight. Had IV, tons of rest,” he said. “But I feel good now. I’m straight.”

