Caleb Williams has been sacked 67 times during the 2024 season. Following this glaring issue, the rookie quarterback has delivered a strong message to his Chicago Bears offensive line.

Last year, the Bears traded their first overall pick to the Panthers. While the NFC North club needed a quarterback, they opted to wait another year for Caleb Williams.

The former USC Trojans standout joined the Bears earlier this year as the 1st overall pick. Unfortunately, his rookie campaign has been underwhelming, largely due to the excessive sacks he has endured.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Caleb Williams sends a clear message to the Bears’ O-line about multiple sacks

When the Bears drafted Caleb Williams, they envisioned a stellar year for both the quarterback and the team. Many analysts view him as a generational talent capable of bringing success to the franchise.

see also Top 10 greatest rivalries in NFL history: Iconic feuds that shaped the game

While Williams’ personal stats have been solid, the team’s success remains elusive. The Bears enter Week 18 with a 4-12 record, far below the expectations set for their top draft pick.

Advertisement

Looking at Caleb Williams’ statistics, his potential is evident. Through 16 games, he has completed 330 passes (61.9% completion rate) for 3,393 yards, 19 touchdowns, and six interceptions. However, one major issue stands out: sacks.

Advertisement

Caleb Williams is the most sacked quarterback this season, with a staggering total of 67 (15 more than C.J. Stroud). While the offensive line has been heavily criticized, Williams himself has taken responsibility for some of the sacks he has endured.

Advertisement

Caleb Williams, quarterback of the Chicago Bears

“The connotation behind my offensive line has been annoying and frustrating because they work their tail off to be able to go out there,” Williams said. “The negative connotation behind them, they come in and work their butt off each day, each week. I’ve taken sacks, yes. And a good amount have been on me, whether it’s small things of getting the ball out of my hands and maybe dirting it, not trying to find the perfect route, perfect play, maybe it’s just throwing it out of bounds, dirting it, finding the checkdown faster. And the other one is not trying to make plays all the time.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Who holds the record for most sacks in a single NFL season?

While Caleb Williams’ 67 sacks are concerning, they fall short of the all-time record. That infamous title belongs to David Carr, who was sacked 76 times in 2002 while playing for the Houston Texans.

see also NFL News: Super Bowl champion wants to coach Caleb Williams, Bears in 2025

With one game remaining in the season, it’s unlikely Williams will be sacked nine more times in Week 18 to match Carr’s all-time record.