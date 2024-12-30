Tyler Herro stirs controversy after heated clash in Heat vs. Rockets matchup

With just hours remaining in 2024, NBA fans witnessed a heated clash between Miami Heat‘s Tyler Herro and Houston Rockets player Amen Thompson. The altercation resulted in eight ejections and a challenging situation for the referees to manage.

The incident unfolded with the Heat leading late in the game. With just 35 seconds left on the clock, tensions boiled over when Thompson lifted Herro and slammed him to the floor, igniting chaos on the court. Referees and team staff intervened as the scuffle escalated, and ejections were swiftly handed out to maintain order.

Among those ejected were Jalen Green, head coach Ime Udoka, and assistant coach Ben Sullivan from the Rockets. The Heat also saw Terry Rozier leave the game, along with Herro and Thompson. Despite the dramatic turn of events, Herro made sure to have the final word following Miami’s victory.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I guess that’s what happens when someone’s scoring, dishing dimes, doing it all. I’d get mad too,” Herro remarked postgame. His statement sparked mixed reactions among fans, with some nostalgically calling for the return of “Old-Time NBA” rivalries that defined past eras of the league.

Tyler Herro #14 and Bam Adebayo #13 of the Miami Heat slaps hands in the second quarter against the Atlanta Hawks in preseason action at FTX Arena on October 04, 2021 in Miami, Florida.

Advertisement

Rockets outlast Heat in a thrilling contest

The Houston Rockets edged out the Miami Heat in a closely contested battle, securing a victory by just four points. The Heat got off to a strong start, winning the first quarter 31-27, but the Rockets responded with a narrow 23-22 edge in the second quarter to stay within striking distance.

Advertisement

see also NBA News: Trae Young’s teammate shares keys to Hawks’ recent success

In the second half, the Rockets’ offensive firepower proved too much for the Heat, who saw their slim lead slip away. Entering the fourth quarter down by one point, the Heat needed to deliver their best performance to reclaim control. Despite a physical and hard-fought final period, they fell short in the end.

Advertisement

With this result, the Heat close out 2024 with a 16-14 record, placing them seventh in the Eastern Conference standings. They now look ahead to 2025, where they’ll aim to solidify their playoff position.

Butler’s return may be imminent

Jimmy Butler, sidelined due to injury, missed Sunday’s matchup against the Rockets but was spotted taking shots during warmups—an encouraging sign for Heat fans. While there has been no official word on his return date, optimism is high that he could rejoin the team for their early January games in 2025.

Advertisement