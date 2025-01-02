The rookie season of Drake Maye was far from what he anticipated. Following a disappointing campaign, head coach Jerod Mayo has now revealed the New England Patriots‘ stance on the quarterback’s future.

The Patriots have struggled to find a suitable replacement for Tom Brady since his departure. It’s clear that the six-time Super Bowl champion left a massive gap to fill, but no quarterback has come close to inspiring fans with the promise of a new elite signal-caller.

Earlier this year, the Patriots used their 3rd overall pick to select Drake Maye. Despite rumors that they were considering trading up, the team stuck to their position to acquire the former North Carolina standout.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jerod Mayo confirms the Patriots’ plans for Drake Maye

When Tom Brady left the Patriots in 2020, he left the franchise with a major challenge. The club wasn’t prepared for such a significant transition and had to improvise in their search for a capable replacement.

see also Bill Belichick takes a jab at the NFL after failing to land a job in the league

Cam Newton and Mac Jones both attempted to fill the role, but neither proved to be a long-term solution. Earlier this year, the Patriots traded Jones to the Jaguars, clearing the way for a rookie quarterback to take the helm.

Advertisement

Drake Maye joined the Patriots as the 3rd overall pick, bringing high expectations from fans and analysts alike. However, his tenure has been underwhelming, and his performance so far has failed to meet those lofty hopes.

Advertisement

With a 2-9 record, Maye’s rookie season has been undeniably disappointing. Now, with just one game left in the season, some fans are calling for him to be benched. However, head coach Jerod Mayo has reaffirmed the quarterback’s place in the team’s future plans.

Advertisement

Drake Maye, quarterback of the New England Patriots

“Drake is our starting quarterback,” Mayo said in his Wednesday press conference. “If he’s healthy and ready to go, as we go through this week of practice, he’ll play.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Will the Patriots move on from Drake Maye?

A 2-9 record is far from what the Patriots expected from their 3rd overall pick. However, the team also faced a significant transition at the head coach position, which may have impacted the quarterback’s performance.

see also The most unbreakable records in NFL history: Legendary milestones that may never be surpassed

While Maye’s rookie season has been disappointing, it’s too soon for the Patriots to give up on him. That said, much like Mac Jones before him, Maye will likely face a critical 2025 season as his last chance to prove himself to the team and secure his place beyond next year.

Advertisement

SurveyWill Drake Maye be a top-tier quarterback? Will Drake Maye be a top-tier quarterback? ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE