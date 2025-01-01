Heavyweight champion Usyk to focus on rest before deciding his future in 2025

Oleksandr Usyk has returned to Ukraine after a momentous year in the ring, where he reaffirmed his status as the undisputed heavyweight champion. Following his resounding victory over Tyson Fury in December, Usyk was welcomed home like a national hero.

2024 proved to be a landmark year for the Ukrainian boxer, as he handed Fury his first-ever career loss in May, claiming a split decision victory. Their highly anticipated rematch in December saw Usyk defeat the British powerhouse once again, this time with a unanimous decision, solidifying his reputation as the best heavyweight in the world.

However, despite his success, Usyk isn’t rushing into his next move. In a recent interview with Boxing Scene, his manager, Egis Klimas, revealed that the champion would be taking an extended break. “It’ll be a very long preparation,” Klimas said. “After another 12 rounds with Fury, he needs a good, long recovery,” he added.

Fans will have to wait for the heavyweight to regain his energy before any discussions of future bouts are considered. The most prominent contender appears to be Daniel Dubois, who had previously challenged Usyk in 2023. Klimas, however, is cautious about rushing into another Dubois fight. “Dubois has to beat Parker before he can even start thinking about Usyk,” Klimas said.

Oleksandr Usyk punches Tyson Fury during the IBF, IBO, WBA, WBC and WBO Undisputed World Heavyweight titles’ fight ( Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

Their first encounter ended in a ninth-round knockout victory for Usyk, though Dubois protested after a punch appeared to send Usyk to the canvas in the fifth round. Dubois, who has a fight scheduled with Joseph Parker in February, made headlines after storming the ring following Usyk’s second win over Fury, demanding a rematch despite his own fight still ahead of him.

Usyk’s future remains uncertain

Usyk, who turns 38 in January, has nothing left to prove in terms of his dominance in the division. With a perfect 23-0 record that includes victories over Fury, Joshua, and Dubois, his place in boxing history is secure. However, age and wear from a grueling career weigh on his decision-making. Klimas has indicated that Usyk will likely return to action around late summer 2025, with the expectation of a long recovery process.

In the meantime, fans can expect Usyk to take the necessary time to recharge. He has already established himself as the undisputed king of the heavyweight division, and as the new year begins, it remains to be seen whether Usyk will opt for a high-profile rematch or explore other challenges.