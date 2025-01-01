Lamar Jackson is targeting a perfect closure for his 2024 NFL season, which may include breaking Aaron Rodgers’ passer rating record. Now, the Baltimore Ravens quarterback has shared his real thoughts on this possibility.

The 2024 season is about to enter its final stage. Week 18 will present very interesting matches, either for those who are looking for group success or for players striving for individual milestones.

Lamar Jackson is in both situations. The quarterback would like to have a perfect weekend to seal the AFC North title, but he is also seeking personal success with the chance of breaking an outstanding NFL record.

Lamar Jackson gets real on potentially breaking Aaron Rodgers’ passer rating record

The 2024 NFL season has been phenomenal for Lamar Jackson. The quarterback has truly proven that he is an elite signal-caller whose dual-threat game is almost unstoppable for any defense.

A few years ago, many analysts doubted Lamar Jackson’s passing abilities. He was initially regarded as a better runner than a passer, which is why he was snubbed by many teams during the 2018 NFL Draft.

However, Lamar Jackson took those criticisms very seriously and improved his passing skills. This year, he has been one of the most accurate quarterbacks, and now he has a chance to be the most accurate one in NFL history.

Lamar Jackson’s passer rating this year has been 121.6. The all-time leader in one season is Aaron Rodgers, with 122.5 in 2011, and a big game against the Browns in Week 18 could help Jackson set a new record.

Aaron Rodgers currently holds the record of the best passer rating in one season

“If I’m in my childhood mindset [with] breaking a record, yes,” Jackson said. “But I’m trying to win games, so it really [doesn’t] matter. If it happens, it happens. If it [doesn’t, it] probably will happen sometime down the line.”

Can Lamar Jackson win the 2024 MVP award?

With the end of the 2024 regular season, the winners of the awards will be disclosed in a few weeks. Obviously, the most relevant one is the MVP, awarded to the best player throughout the entire campaign.

According to the odds, Lamar Jackson is currently the second favorite to win the award. A clutch game in Week 18 against the Browns would help him increase his chances, but Josh Allen and Joe Burrow remain strong contenders.

