Miami Heat and Chicago Bulls are ready to play in a game of the Eastern Conference in the 2021-22 NBA Regular Season. This game will take place at FTX Arena in Miami, today, December 11, 2021 at 8:30 PM (ET). The home team is going through a bad time due to the absence of a couple of key players. Here is all the detailed information about this NBA game including date, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch this game in the US. You can watch this game live on FuboTV with a 7-day Free Trial.

The home team, the Miami Heat, recently won against the Milwaukee Bucks 113-104 after losing two consecutive games. That win against the Bucks at home came as a surprise as the Miami Heat have a pair of injured players, Adebayo and Butler.

Chicago Bulls are in good shape with three wins and a single loss in December against the Cleveland Cavaliers on the road. After this game, the team returns to Chicago to play against the Pistons.

Miami Heat vs Chicago Bulls: Match Information

Date: Saturday, December 11, 2021.

Time: 8:30 PM (ET)

Location: FTX Arena, Miami, Florida.

Miami Heat vs Chicago Bulls: Times by State in the US

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

Miami Heat vs Chicago Bulls: Storylines

Miami Heat have a positive record at 15-11, but two important players, Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo have been injured for almost a week and that has created a hole in the team's offense. Adebayo is averaging 18.7 PPG and 51.9% Field Goal, and Jimmy Butler is leading the team with 22.8 points per game and 50.9% FG. Head coach Erik Spoelstra made a few adjustments on their offense strategy while they are recovering, and the adjustments seem to have worked as the Miami Heat finally won a second game in December without Adebayo or Butler.

The Chicago Bulls lost a recent game on the road to Cleveland Cavaliers 92-115 to end the team's sixth winning streak in the 2021-22 NBA season. During that game against the Cavaliers, the team had serious offensive problems that were taken advantage of by the home defense to steal 6 balls and take advantage of 14 turnovers. The Bulls did not win a single quarter in the loss to the Cavaliers. The Bulls' offense is averaging 108.9 points per game as the 11th-ranked of the season.

Miami Heat vs Chicago Bulls: Predictions And Odds

Miami Heat are favorites at home with -1 point to cover at FanDuel, they won against the defending champions without two key players but that doesn't mean much. Chicago Bulls are +1 underdogs. The totals is offered at 211.5 points. The best pick for this NBA game is: Miami Heat -1.



FanDuel Miami Heat -1 Totals 211.5 Chicago Bulls +1

