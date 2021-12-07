Miami Heat play against Milwaukee Bucks for a game in the Eastern Conference of the 2021-22 NBA Regular Season. Full details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US.

Miami Heat and Milwaukee Bucks are ready to play in a game of the Eastern Conference in the 2021 NBA Regular Season. This game will take place at FTX Arena in Miami on December 8, 2021 at 7:30 PM (ET). This will be the hottest game of the conference for today’s action. Here is all the detailed information about this NBA game including date, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch this game in the US. You can watch this game live on FuboTV with a 7-day Free Trial.

Miami Heat are suffering with a negative record in the last 10 games with 6 losses and 4 wins, two recent losses one on the road and one at home against the Memphis Grizzlies 90-105 and a single victory in December.

Milwaukee Bucks have a two-game winning streak thanks to a small series at home, but before those pair of wins they had lost a game in Toronto, but that was the only loss of the last 10 games for the Bucks.

Miami Heat vs Milwaukee Bucks: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, December 8, 2021.

Time: 7:30 PM (ET)

Location: FTX Arena, Miami, Florida.

Miami Heat vs Milwaukee Bucks: Times by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

Miami Heat vs Milwaukee Bucks: Storylines

Miami Heat have a negative record in December with three losses and a 113-104 win against Indiana Pacers on the road. The most recent game was a 90-105 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies at home as the first game of a three-game series at home. Miami Heat's main problem is Bam Adebayo, he has been recovering from a thumb injury since December 1. Adebayo is averaging 18.7 points per game, but to make things worse, now Jimmy Butler is on the disabled list after a fall during home loss to Memphis Grizzlies. Miami Heat are scoring an average 107 points per game.

Milwaukee Bucks are in good shape winning every game possible thanks to Jrue Holiday coming back after being injured for a long time. The Bucks won a recent game against the Cleveland Cavaliers 112-104 at home. But the Bucks had some luck to win that game at home, as the team lost the ball 16 times and the Cavaliers had only 6 turnovers, but the home team took advantage of the rebounds with a total of 53. The Bucks offense is scoring an average of 110.5 points per game, and the team's defense is allowing 106.3 points per game.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Miami Heat vs Milwaukee Bucks in the U.S.

This game of the Eastern Conference in the NBA Regular Season will be available in multiple channels, and will be broadcast in the United States by FuboTV, and other options available to watch the game in the US are ESPN, ESPN App, NBA League Pass. To watch the game you can use your TV or download an app on your smartphone.

Miami Heat vs Milwaukee Bucks: Predictions And Odds

Miami Heat have the home advantage but with two absences as important as Adebayo and Butler the team will have offensive problems against the visitors. Milwaukee Bucks are ready to take advantage of the bad moment of the home team and win this game. The best pick for this NBA game is: Milwaukee Bucks (spread TBA).



FanDuel Miami Heat TBA Totals TBA Milwaukee Bucks TBA

* Odds via FanDuel.