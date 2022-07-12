The Miami Heat will face the Philadelphia 76ers for the 2022 Las Vegas NBA Summer League at the Cox Pavilion. Check out how to watch the game in the United States, the match information, storylines, predictions, and odds.

Miami Heat vs Philadelphia 76ers: Predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream 2022 Las Vegas NBA Summer League in the US

The Miami Heat and the Philadelphia 76ers will face-off for the 2022 NBA Las Vegas Summer League. Check out everything you need to know about this NBA Summer League game, such as the match information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch this game. If you are in the US you can stream live on fuboTV.

The Miami Heat will play their second game in Las Vegas. They won over the Boston Celtics in their first game. And Mychal Mulder made a stellar performance with 23 points on 58% from the field-goal and 5-on-7 from the three-point line.

As for the Philadelphia 76ers haven't played well throughout the Summer League tournament. They have 0 wins and 2 losses as their current record. Although, Isaiah Joe made a huge perfomance in his last game. He pulled up 24 points with 4 assists and 2 steals.

Miami Heat vs Philadelphia 76ers: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, July 13, 2022

Time: 9:00 PM (ET)

Location: Cox Pavilion, Las Vegas, Nevada

Live Stream: fuboTV

Miami Heat vs Philadelphia 76ers: Time by State in the US

ET: 9:00 PM

CT: 8:00 PM

MT: 7:00 PM

PT: 6:00 PM

Miami Heat vs Philadelphia 76ers: Storylines and Head-to-Head

Both teams have still work to do at the NBA Free-Agency. However, they have young and fresh talent waiting for their chance at the main roster. For example, the newly recruited Nikola Jovic hasn't proved himself to his organization, although he is in the middle of the adaptation phase to the NBA.

Whereas the Sixers haven't paid attention to their summer squad. In fact, they have a winless record in Las Vegas. However, they still have at least two games left before this tournament ends for them. Therefore, if any player wants a two-way deal, they still have time to prove it.

How to watch Miami Heat vs Philadelphia 76ers in the US

The 2022 NBA Summer League matchup between the Miami Heat and the Philadelphia 76ers to be played on Wednesday, July 13, 2022 at the Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas will be broadcast on fuboTV for the United States.

Miami Heat vs Philadelphia 76ers: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers in the US haven’t disclosed their odds for this NBA Summer League. This due to the fact that this game will be played by rookies and young promises from each team. Therefore, it is unknown to determine which team is most likely to win this game.