Most old-school NBA fans consider Michael Jordan to be the greatest player to ever live. Truth be told, the Chicago Bulls legend made more than enough arguments to help his case in that regard.

Jordan dominated the game like no one had done it before. Bill Russell had won more, and Wilt Chamberlain had the craziest numbers, but no one had Jordan’s moves and dominance on both ends of the floor.

Throughout his career, he also took the endorsement and business side of the game to a whole new stratosphere. That’s why back in the day, the legendary shooting guard got to share a big trick to work on your shot.

Michael Jordan Explains How To Improve Your Shot

“When you’re laying at home at night and you’re really bored, take your basketball which you’re probably sleeping with if you’re a basketball player, and shoot straight up,” No. 23 said.

“Lay your head on the pillow, shoot it straight up, and try to have the basketball come back on your nose. If you can do that and do it with some consistency, then you get the current form of a shot, not just a free throw, a shot in general, and the best way to do that is take it and finish it,” MJ continued.

Jordan was never the biggest three-point shooter, but he’s perhaps the greatest mid-range scorer this game will ever see. So, if you’re a young hooper with big dreams, you know what you have to do now.