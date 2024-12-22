Former world No.1 explains why Alcaraz and Sinner are better than Djokovic, Federer and Nadal

Rivalries have always been the heartbeat of tennis. Whether it was Connors, McEnroe, Vilas, and Borg in the 1970s, Sampras and Agassi in the 1990s, or the iconic “Big Three” of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Novak Djokovic in the 2000s and 2010s, these matchups have elevated the sport to new heights.

Today, Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner are emerging as the most influential players on the tour, splitting this year’s four Grand Slam titles between them—Sinner claiming the Australian Open and US Open, and Alcaraz securing Roland Garros and Wimbledon.

Mats Wilander, the former Swedish star who held the World No. 1 ranking for 20 weeks in 1988, is no stranger to excellence. That year, Wilander won three Grand Slam titles (Australian Open, Roland Garros, and the US Open) as part of an impressive haul of seven career majors. His dominance extended to seven consecutive Davis Cup finals during the 1980s.

Wilander shows his admiration for Alcaraz and Sinner

When asked about the current state of tennis, Wilander couldn’t hide his admiration for Alcaraz and Sinner. “When Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz are at their best, nobody has ever played better tennis than them. I hope Roger, Novak, and Rafa aren’t listening, but in terms of level, when Sinner and Alcaraz are in peak form, no one has ever played better tennis,” Wilander told Eurosport.

Champion Carlos Alcaraz of Spain and runner-up Jannik Sinner of Italy celebrate after the Men’s Singles Final match of the China Open. (IMAGO / VCG)

While Wilander’s claim is bold, comparing different eras of tennis is always a challenge. Alcaraz and Sinner, despite their immense talent and Grand Slam success, are still at the beginning of their careers.

If health permits, they could have another 10 to 15 years to leave their mark on the sport, making it premature to place them above the legendary Big Three just yet.

The ‘Big Three’s’ unmatched legacy

The legacy of Federer, Nadal, and Djokovic is unparalleled. Before their era, Pete Sampras was the all-time leader in Grand Slam titles with 14. Federer raised the bar to 20, Nadal pushed it to 22, and Djokovic has now set the record at 24, with the possibility of adding more as he continues to compete at an elite level.

But the Big Three’s greatness goes beyond numbers. Each brought a unique style, captivating fans across the globe and inspiring generations of players. Their influence on the sport transcends statistics, creating a global fan base and setting standards that will be hard to match.

Alcaraz and Sinner have already started forging their path, and if they continue on their trajectory, there’s little doubt that they’ll be the players everyone talks about in the next decade.