After a thrilling series of matchups in the NBA Cup, the stage is set for the final showdown in Las Vegas. The Milwaukee Bucks and the Oklahoma City Thunder are ready to battle for the coveted trophy and the $500,000 prize per player—an achievement both franchises are eager to add to their legacy.

However, as anticipation builds for Tuesday’s game, the Bucks are closely monitoring the status of three key players. According to the latest injury report, Giannis Antetokounmpo (right patella tendinopathy), Damian Lillard (right calf contusion), and Khris Middleton (non-COVID illness) have all been listed as probable. While this designation suggests they are likely to play, the team and fans alike remain on edge, hoping no setbacks occur before tip-off.

These injuries have been lingering since the Bucks’ previous matchup, but the team’s medical staff is optimistic and will continue to assess the trio’s condition leading up to game time. Additionally, Milwaukee’s center Liam Robbins has been listed as questionable due to a left ankle sprain, leaving his availability uncertain for the highly anticipated final.

Despite these injury concerns, the Bucks remain determined to secure the NBA Cup title. Their resilience and star power will be put to the test against a formidable Oklahoma City Thunder squad hungry for victory.

Damian Lillard #0 and Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks walk to the bench during the first half of a preseason game against the Chicago Bulls at Fiserv Forum on October 14, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Lillard addresses injury concerns

Despite ongoing injury concerns, the Bucks’ medical staff remains optimistic that their key players can suit up for the upcoming clash against the Thunder. According to reports, both Damian Lillard and Khris Middleton were absent from Monday’s team practice, possibly linked to lingering issues from their previous game.

Mike Owczarski of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel spoke with Lillard about his condition, while Antetokounmpo was the lone star to participate in practice. Reflecting on the injury, Lillard explained, “In the second quarter of the game against Atlanta, I just kind of irritated it a little bit.”

He added, “It was just some discomfort. When it comes to my calf, I sometimes start to panic, but I knew it wasn’t anything serious—just a little irritation. I’ve been doing treatment and everything necessary to get ahead of it and be ready for the next game.”

Bucks vs. Thunder: Recent matchups

The NBA Cup Final marks the first regular-season meeting between the Bucks and Thunder in 2024. However, the teams have already faced off twice this year, splitting the results. In those matchups, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander delivered standout performances for the Thunder, while Antetokounmpo only featured prominently in the first game.

Recent results between the Bucks and Thunder:

April 24, 2024: Bucks 118 – Thunder 93

April 12, 2024: Thunder 125 – Bucks 107

October 17, 2023: Thunder 124 – Bucks 101

November 9, 2022: Bucks 136 – Thunder 132

November 5, 2022: Bucks 108 – Thunder 94