Milwaukee Bucks will play against Atlanta Hawks for a 2022/2023 NBA regular season game. Check out here everything you need to know about this regular season game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch it in the United States. It will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

The locals are the only undefeated they have this season and seek to continue on the path to victory. Of course, this season they're one of the contenders to even make it to the finals, especially given that they narrowly lost to the Boston Celtics in the conference semifinals.

Their rivals are the Atlanta Hawks, who in 2021/2022 performed well below what was expected of them. They had a very bad start, but then they were able to recover, although their reaction was not very timely and they had to qualify for the Playoffs through the Play-in. Undoubtedly this year they will seek that this does not happen and be among the 6 best of this.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Atlanta Hawks: Match Information

Date: Saturday, October 29, 2022

Time: 8:00 PM (ET)

Location: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Live stream: FuboTV

Milwaukee Bucks vs Atlanta Hawks: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

Milwaukee Bucks vs Atlanta Hawks: Storylines

Two rivals face each other hoping to improve on what they did last season. Undoubtedly both candidates to play the Playoffs, although in the case of the Milwaukee Bucks, they will also reach the final instances. The Hawks have made several changes to their roster, and surely over time it will be seen if they were effective or not.

How to Watch or Live Stream Milwaukee Bucks vs Atlanta Hawks in the U.S.

This NBA regular season game between Milwaukee Bucks and Atlanta Hawks to be played this Saturday, October 29 at the Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: BSSE.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Atlanta Hawks: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers haven't named their favorites for this game yet, but they will for sure in the next few hours. However, the Milwaukee Bucks are likely to be picked as favorites.

