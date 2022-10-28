Brooklyn Nets will face Indiana Pacers in a 2022/2023 NBA regular season game. Find out everything you want to know about this match, such as the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

Brooklyn Nets and Indiana Pacers will face each other for a 2022/2023 NBA regular season game. Check out here everything you need to know about this regular season game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch it in the United States. It will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

Two teams that have had a very bad start to the season face each other in this game. In the case of the Indiana Pacers, they have won only their first 5 games, so their win/loss balance is 1-4. The Indianapolis franchise has a very young team and without a doubt they trust in promoting that young talent to fight for important objectives.

The Brooklyn Nets thing is even more worrisome. Although both have the same 1-4 record, the Nets do not have a roster with several young players and rookies looking to improve, but rather a team with several stars among which Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving stand out. Undoubtedly a team that aspires to something more and wants to improve its record to achieve those goals.

Brooklyn Nets vs Indiana Pacers: Match Information

Date: Saturday, October 29, 2022

Time: 7:30 PM (ET)

Location: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York

Live stream: FuboTV

Brooklyn Nets vs Indiana Pacers: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

Brooklyn Nets vs Indiana Pacers: Storylines

The match between these two teams will be the first between them. Although two days later they will play the second of the season. Both arrive with the same negative record of 1-4, and they need a victory to start improving their situation, especially the Brooklyn Nets who have bigger ambitions than just seeing if they can qualify for a Play-in.

How to Watch or Live Stream Brooklyn Nets vs Indiana Pacers in the U.S.

This NBA regular season game between Brooklyn Nets and Indiana Pacers to be played this Saturday, October 29 at the Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: YES.

Brooklyn Nets vs Indiana Pacers: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers already have their favorites for this game. These are the odds according to DraftKings: Brooklyn Nets are the favorites with -540 odds, while for the victory of the Indiana Pacers, the site gives +420 odds.

DraftKings Brooklyn Nets -540 Indiana Pacers +420

*Odds via DraftKings