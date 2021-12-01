Milwaukee Bucks play against Charlotte Hornets for a Eastern Conference game in the 2021-22 NBA Regular Season. Full details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US.

Milwaukee Bucks and Charlotte Hornets are ready to play in a Eastern Conference game in the 2021 NBA Regular Season. This game will take place at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee on December 1, 2021 at 8:00 PM (ET). Champs trying to win games. Here is all the detailed information about this NBA game including date, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch this game in the US. You can watch this game live on FuboTV with a 7-day Free Trial.

Milwauke Bucks are playing better than two weeks ago when the team did nothing but lose one game after another. The most recent victory for the Bucks was against Pacers 118-100 on the road.

Charlotte Hornets are climbing positions in the Eastern Conference little by little, but they continue to struggle to win games on the road. This game against the Bucks is the third in a series of four on the road and the first two were losses to the Rockets and the Bulls.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Charlotte Hornets: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, December 1, 2021.

Time: 8:00 PM (ET)

Location: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Charlotte Hornets: Times by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

Milwaukee Bucks vs Charlotte Hornets: Storylines

On November 14 the Bucks had a negative record with 6 wins and 8 losses, but on November 17 they embarked on an unstoppable winning streak, so far seven consecutive wins against the Lakers, Thunder, Magic twice, Pistons, Nuggets and Pacers. In the most recent victory against the Pacers, the Bucks won three quarters and drew one against the home team. The Milwaukee Bucks on the road record is 7-4, another recent victory on the road was against the Nuggets 120-109. The Bucks' offense is scoring an average of 109.9 points per game and the defense is somewhat weak allowing 106.2 points per game.

Charlotte Hornets lost two recent games on the road, one against the Houston Rockets 143-146 in OT, and one against the Chicago Bulls 119-133. The Hornets' offense is good, they are scoring an average of 114.4 points per game as the number one offense of the 2021 NBA season. But the Hornets' weak point is defense, as the team is allowing an average 114.9 points per game. The Hornets on the road record is negative at 6-8 and the last time they won on the road was in Florida against the Orlando Magic 106-99 on November 24.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Milwaukee Bucks vs Charlotte Hornets in the U.S.

This game of the Eastern Conference in the NBA Regular Season will be available in multiple channels, and will be broadcast in the United States by FuboTV, and other options available to watch the game in the US are Bally Sports Wisconsin, NBA League Pass. To watch the game you can use your TV or download an app on your smartphone.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Charlotte Hornets: Predictions And Odds

Milwaukee Bucks are favorites with -8.5 points to cover at home at FanDuel, they have a good offensive game at home but the visitors have the number one offense of the season. Charlotte Hornets are underdogs with +8.5 ATS. The totals are fixed at 230 points. The best pick for this NBA game is: OVER 230.



FanDuel Milwaukee Bucks -8.5 Totals 230 Charlotte Hornets +8.5

* Odds via FanDuel.