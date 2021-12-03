Milwaukee Bucks play against Miami Heat for an Eastern Conference game in the 2021-22 NBA Regular Season. Full details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US.

Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat are ready to play in an Eastern Conference game in the 2021 NBA Regular Season. This game will take place at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee on December 4, 2021 at 8:00 PM (ET). Two teams fighting to climb positions in the table. Here is all the detailed information about this NBA game including date, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch this game in the US. You can watch this game live on FuboTV with a 7-day Free Trial.

The Bucks are back and hungry to win more games after starting the season with mediocre results and looks like the things improved after Jrue Holiday recovered from an injury that kept him out of action for a couple of weeks.

The Miami Heat lost two recent home games to the Denver Nuggets and the Cleveland Cavaliers, but November was a good month overall for them with more wins than losses, although Miami's offense is not playing well on the road.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Miami Heat: Match Information

Date: Saturday, December 4, 2021.

Time: 8:00 PM (ET)

Location: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Miami Heat: Times by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

Milwaukee Bucks vs Miami Heat: Storylines

The Milwaukee Bucks have a positive record at 14-9 and a recent loss to the Toronto Raptors in Canada 93-97 that ended the first big winning streak of the season for the Bucks with 8 consecutive victories. The most recent victory at home was against Charlotte Hornets 127-125, that game was key to test the new defensive strategy of the Bucks but the Hornets outperformed the home team defense with a sharp offense. The Bucks are scoring an average of 109.9 points per game as the ninth-best offense in the league and the defense allows 106.6 points per game.

The fourth best defense of the 2021 NBA season belongs to the Miami Heat, they are allowing 103.6 points per game. But the Miami Heat record in the last four games is negative with 1-3, three losses against Timberwolves 101-113, Nuggets 111-120 and Cavaliers 85-111. Those numbers equate to an average of 114.66 points per game allowed by the Miami Heat defense. Something bad is happening with Miami's defense, plus the offense is the 14th of the season scoring an average of 107.7 points per game.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Milwaukee Bucks vs Miami Heat in the U.S.

This game of the Eastern Conference in the NBA Regular Season will be available in multiple channels, and will be broadcast in the United States by FuboTV, and other options available to watch the game in the US are Bally Sports Sun, NBA League Pass. To watch the game you can use your TV or download an app on your smartphone.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Miami Heat: Predictions And Odds

Milwaukee Bucks have a chance to win an important game at home against one of the strongest teams in the Eastern Conference. Miami Heat are underdogs for recent poor results, but this is not the first time they have played the defending champions, as on October 21 they won against them 137-95. The best pick for this game is: Milwaukee Bucks (SPREAD TBA)



