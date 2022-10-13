The Minnesota Timberwolves and the Brooklyn Nets will face each other for the 2022 NBA Preseason at the Target Center. Find out how to watch the game in the US, the match information, storylines, predictions, and odds.

The Minnesota Timberwolves and the Brooklyn Nets will face-off at the Target Center in Minneapolis for the 2022 NBA Preseason. The Timberwolves and the Nets want to close out as good as possible before their season opener next week. Check out everything you need to know about this NBA Preseason matchup, such as the match information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream free this game. If you are in the US, you can stream live free the game on fuboTV (Free Trial).

The Minnesota Timberwolves will close out the preseason against the Nets, but even if they get a loss, the preseason has been very good for them. In 4 games, the Wolves have won each of them, even twice to the Los Angeles Lakers with LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook on the court.

On the other side, the Brooklyn Nets will try to finish off their preseason with a second consecutive win as their season opener is getting close. The Nets' Big 3 including Kyrie Irving, Ben Simmons, and Kevin Durant want to keep up with the good performance as of right now.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Brooklyn Nets: Match Information

Date: Friday, October 14, 2022

Time: 8:00 PM (ET)

Location: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Live Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial).

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Brooklyn Nets: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Brooklyn Nets: Storylines and Head-to-Head

The Minnesota Timberwolves and the Brookyln Nets had two close games last season. In fact, each team won 1 game either at home. However, both the Timberwolves and the Nets have changed a lot since their last matchup.

Through the NBA Preseason, the Timberwolves are unbeaten with 4 consecutive wins over the Miami Heat, the Los Angeles Lakers (twice), the Los Angeles Clippers. While the Brooklyn Nets won over the Milwaukee Bucks as the first win in the preseason.

How to watch or live stream free Minnesota Timberwolves vs Brooklyn Nets in the US

The 2022 NBA Preseason game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Brooklyn Nets to be played on Friday, October 14, 2022 at the Target Center in Minneapolis will be available to watch on fuboTV (Free Trial) as well as on NBA League Pass for the US.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Brooklyn Nets: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers in the US haven’t reveled their odds for this NBA Preseason game. This due to the fact that this game will be played by a mixed team between starters and rotation players from each team. So, it is unlikely to determine the favorite to win for this game.