Golden State Warriors will visit the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Target Center this Sunday, January 16. Check out everything you want to know about this 2021-2022 NBA regular season game, such as the preview, predictions, and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

The Golden State Warriors are looking to regain leadership in the Western Conference. After two consecutive losses against the Memphis Grizzlies and the Milwaukee Bucks, the San Francisco franchise had been left with a win/loss balance of 30-11 and thus the Phoenix Suns took the lead. However, the victory against the Chicago Bulls put them just one win behind the Suns and with this game they will try to match them.

On the side of the Timberwolves, they come from a streak of 2 consecutive losses, which has left them in 9th place in the standings, with little difference in the number of victories with the Kings who are in 10th place (20 against 18 of Sacramento), but with far fewer losses (22 against the Kings' 27). However, they are so close to the Nuggets, Clippers and Lakers, so it will be important to win to match them.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Golden State Warriors: Match Information

Date: Sunday, January 16, 2022

Time: 8:00 PM (ET)

Location: Target Center, Minneapolis, Minnesota

Live Stream: Fubo TV

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Golden State Warriors: Time by State in the U.S.

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Golden State Warriors: Storylines

The game that the Minnesota Timberwolves will play against Golden State Warriors this Sunday, January 16 at 7:30 PM (ET) at the Target Center, will be the second between these rivals in this 2021/2022 NBA regular season. The first one was played on November 11, on that occasion it was a victory for Warriors by 123-110.

How to Watch or Live Stream Free Minnesota Timberwolves vs Golden State Warriors in the U.S.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Golden State Warriors: Predictions

Oddsmakers haven't released their favorite yet, but they will surely reveal them in the next few hours. In any case, it is almost certain that those who will have the favoritism in this game will be the Golden State Warriors, one of the main candidates to win the championship this season.

