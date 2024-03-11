NBA fans were thrilled to know that the league was looking to do something against load management. They established a new rule in which players needed to play at least 65 games to be eligible for major awards or All-NBA teams.

Unsurprisingly, that rubbed players the wrong way, as they wanted to get all the credit, praise, and milestones even if they weren’t on the field. And with Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid missing out on MVP because of it, it didn’t take long before they complained.

Now, a report by Bobby Marks of ESPN sheds light on the many stars that won’t be eligible for any sort of distinction because of how many games they’ve missed this season.

Several Stars Aren’t Eligible For NBA Awards

“The list of notable names includes Joel Embiid, Jimmy Butler, Draymond Green, Kyrie Irving, Ja Morant, Marcus Smart, OG Anunoby, LaMelo Ball, Bradley Beal, Kristaps Porzingis, Zach LaVine, Darius Garland, Evan Mobley, Jamal Murray, Chris Paul, Russell Westbrook, Desmond Bane, Tyler Herro, and Khris Middleton,” tweeted Marks, adding that Donovan Mitchell, Karl-Anthony Towns, Trae Young, and Devin Booker are also likely to join that group.

NBA Fans Want To See Players Play

They might not be happy about this, but it actually makes a lot of sense. No one should be punished for being injured, but being on the floor is actually a big part of the job.

The fans spend a lot of money and the players get paid dozens of millions to play, so it only makes sense that those who are actually able to be on the floor have an edge over those who aren’t.

Some will argue that this could water down the MVP race and All-NBA teams, but guys like Anthony Edwards, Jayson Tatum, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and Nikola Jokic are living proof that you can be a superstar, a legitimate MVP candidate, and actually be on the floor.