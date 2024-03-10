For more than two decades, LeBron James has been one of the faces of the NBA. He’s won championships for the Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat, and Los Angeles Lakers.

His success, however, transcends the basketball court. He took a page off Michael Jordan’s book, and has become one of the most successful businessmen in the sports industry.

A couple of years ago, he made the rounds for reaching an estimate value of $1 billion. Now, a report by Kurt Badenhauen of Sportico reveal he’s worth over $1.76 billion.

LeBron James Is One Of The Wealthiest Athletes On Earth

“LeBron James (No. 5 overall, $1.7 billion adjusted for inflation),” Badenhausen wrote. “James is the highest-paid NBA active player this year, including endorsements, and ranked fourth among all athletes for 2023 earnings at $126 million.”

“His endorsement portfolio includes AT&T, Beats, Crypto.com, GMC, PepsiCo and Taco Bell, and he has his own lifetime deal with Nike that pays more than $30 million annually. Like Jordan, who cashed in with his ownership in the Charlotte Hornets, which is not included in our totals, James has built equity positions in a host of ventures, including stakes in SpringHill Company, Blaze Pizza, Lobos 1707 tequila and Fenway Sports Group,” added the report.

James will also become the first player in NBA history to surpass $500 million in career earnings. It’s safe to say he’s not going to struggle to make ends meet any time soon.