Not many players are able to make an impact right out of the gate. That's why we expect these young five players to take a step forward in their sophomore season in the NBA.

It's tough being a rookie in the NBA. You need to bulk up and get stronger, both physically and mentally. Also, you have to make the most of every chance you get to prove your worth, adapt to a new team, a new style, and sometimes even a new role.

That's why just a handful of first-year players make the rounds in their debut season. Others need a while longer to develop or be in a more favorable position, but that doesn't mean they don't have superstar potential as well.

Last season, some rookies showed glimpses of great potential, but either hit a wall, didn't get enough minutes, or their team was stacked at their position. With that in mind, let's take a look at the top 5 second-year players likely to break out next season.

NBA 2022-23: 5 Second-Year Players Ready To Break Out

5. Bones Hyland

Nah'Shon 'Bones' Hyland slowly worked his way into the Denver Nuggets' rotation last season. He brought an instant spark of energy off the bench, showed a streaky scoring ability, and often made the right read as a playmaker.

His game was promising enough for the Nuggets to let both Facundo Campazzo and Monte Morris go in the offseason. He's now expected to log heavy minutes as the de facto PG, even when Jamal Murray is back on the court. He could put up 15+ points and 7+ assists a night.

4. Moses Moody

Moses Moody didn't get much run as a rookie. But his ability to play at both guard spots and even some small forward will come in quite handily for Steve Kerr as he looks to adapt his new lineups with Otto Porter Jr., Gary Payton II, and Nemanja Bjelica all gone.

Moody's never-ending drive will keep their rivals on their toes. He's athletic, fast, and shot 43% from the floor on limited minutes as a rookie. He can score from all three levels, create for others, and bulked up throughout the season, so expect him to be even more aggressive.

3. Joshua Primo

The San Antonio Spurs will likely trade Doug McDermott and roll with Devin Vassell at the two, leaving Joshua Primo as the starting small forward for next season. He's one of the best shooters in his class and will most definitely make the most of those extra touches.

Primo showed elite defensive prowess during his time in college, and his length and lateral quickness help him cover a lot of ground. He should be one of the focal points of Gregg Popovich's offense on a not-so-good Spurs team next season.

2. Jonathan Kuminga

Jonathan Kuminga has superstar potential. His NBA-ready body helped him get multiple stops on defense and drive to the lane with ease. He can score from all three levels and is a much better ball handler than people give him credit for.

Kuminga is the Golden State Warriors' only hope to be as good as they were last season. They lost three of their best defenders in the offseason and will need him to log heavy minutes at both forward spots to make up for that.

1. Alperen Sengun

Alperen Sengun showed his smooth touch around the rim in the second half of last season. And now that Christian Wood was traded to the Dallas Mavericks, he'll have virtually no competition for minutes at both the four and the five next season.

Sengun has elite handles and playmaking skills for a big man and even some range. He's a walking double-double and great in help defense as a shot-blocker, albeit he often gets beat in the pick-and-roll. He could average 20-10 for the young Houston Rockets.