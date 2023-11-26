Holmgren has been a key player for the Thunder in his 2023-2024 rookie season. He is averaging 17.1 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game. He is also shooting 55.7% from the field and 43.4% from three-point range.

Not only does the Oklahoma City Thunder have Chet Holmgren, but they also have other young players who have gradually become key players for the franchise, such as Josh Giddey, Jalen Williams, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Chet Holmgren is one of the rookies with the most expectations for this season. While he hasn’t received the same media attention as Victor Wembanyama, that doesn’t mean he’s not a talented player.

Holgrem’s record during his first month in the NBA

According to NBA History (@NBAhistory), Chet Holmgren is the first rookie in Oklahoma City Thunder history to score 30+ points in multiple games during the first month of his professional career in the league.

Holmgren has been praised for his maturity and poise on the court. He is also a very hard worker who is always looking to improve his game. Thunder coach Mark Daigneault has said that Holmgren is a “special player” who has the potential to be a star in the NBA.

Holmgren is a key player for the Thunder’s future. He is a young, talented player who is only going to get better. The Thunder are hoping that Holmgren can help them build a contender in the NBA.

So far the Oklahoma City Thunder have a record of 11-5 overall, they have one of the best offenses in the league as of November 26 with an average of 119.6 points per game, being the 4th best offense among the 30 teams.

How common is it for rookies to become starters in the NBA?

It is relatively uncommon for rookies to become starters in the NBA. In the 2021-2022 season, only 12 rookies started at least 20 games. This means that only about 6% of rookies were able to crack the starting lineup on their teams.

How often do rookies with big expectations turn out to be busts?

It is difficult to say exactly how often rookies with big expectations turn out to be busts, as there is no clear definition of what constitutes a “bust.” However, it is clear that some rookies who are highly touted coming out of college do not live up to expectations in the NBA.