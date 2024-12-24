Jim Harbaugh is currently the head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers, but he used to play quarterback in the NFL. Now, he has made a bold comparison between his own playing style and that of Chargers standout Justin Herbert.

By the end of the 2023 NFL season, reports suggested the Chargers were looking to hire a top-tier head coach. The club wanted an elite figure to maximize Justin Herbert’s talent and avoid wasting his potential.

Rumors pointed to Jim Harbaugh as the team’s potential new head coach. The AFC West franchise lured him back to the NFL with a lucrative deal, and now he’s guiding the team in impressive fashion.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jim Harbaugh makes bold comparison between himself and Justin Herbert

Jim Harbaugh spent 14 years as an NFL quarterback, playing for the Bears, Colts, Ravens, and ending his career with the Chargers, where he formed a special connection with the club, despite just two seasons there.

see also Chargers News: Jim Harbaugh failed to sign a new wide receiver for Justin Herbert

Earlier this year, Harbaugh got the opportunity to return to the AFC West club. While the financial package played a part in his decision, other factors also attracted him to make his NFL comeback.

Advertisement

The talented head coach has a strong bond with the team, and the project handed to him was very appealing. It all started with an elite quarterback like Justin Herbert, who has made things easier for Harbaugh in his return to the league.

Advertisement

Herbert has undoubtedly improved since Harbaugh’s arrival. Now, the head coach has compared his own quarterback days to Herbert’s, admitting that the current Chargers signal-caller is far superior to what he ever was.

Advertisement

Justin Herbert, quarterback of the Los Angeles Chargers

“I guess the first thing that hit me was, I wish I would’ve treated those situations like that when I was a player,” Harbaugh said, per NBC Sports. “That’s the best way to do it. It seems like the weight of the world’s on your shoulders. It’s not. Go out there and enjoy it, and treat it like it’s pickup basketball. That kind of filled it in for me. That’s why he is who he is. I wish I had treated it more like that when I played. Now it’s good to have that example and be able to encourage others to do the same. That, ‘Let it rip’ kind of mentality. Which I love.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

What were Jim Harbaugh’s stats as a quarterback?

Jim Harbaugh entered the NFL as the 26th overall pick in 1987, drafted by the Chicago Bears. However, it wasn’t until his second year that he started seeing significant playing time with the NFC North club.

see also Chargers News: Khalil Mack sends a clear message to Justin Herbert after win over Broncos

Over 14 years, Harbaugh started 140 games with a disappointing 66-74 record. He completed 3,918 passes for 26,288 yards, 129 touchdowns, and 117 interceptions. Notably, he never reached 4,000 passing yards in a single season.

Advertisement

SurveyIs Justin Herbert a top-5 quarterback currently? Is Justin Herbert a top-5 quarterback currently? ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE