NBA

NBA: Chicago Bulls fans receive encouraging news about Lonzo Ball

After a long time away from the NBA courts, Chicago Bulls fans finally have great news regarding their star Lonzo Ball.

Lonzo Ball #2 of the Chicago Bulls answers questions from reporters during Media Day at Advocate Center on October 02, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois.
Lonzo Ball #2 of the Chicago Bulls answers questions from reporters during Media Day at Advocate Center on October 02, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois.

By Matías Persuh

Finally, the wait is over. After two long years due to a serious injury that required surgery, Chicago Bulls star Lonzo Ball is set to return to the basketball court. While it’s just a NBA preseason game, the former Pelicans player will be back on the court after a long hiatus.

The news was reported by NBA insider Shams Charania, who shared the scoop on his X (formerly Twitter) account @ShamsCharania, announcing Ball’s presence this Wednesday in a preseason matchup against the Timberwolves.

“After missing two straight NBA seasons, Chicago’s Lonzo Ball is expected to make return to basketball on Wednesday vs. Minnesota, sources told ESPN. A major comeback from cartilage transplant surgery for Ball, who last played Jan. 14, 2022.” the journalist stated.

Lonzo Ball

Lonzo Ball #2 of the Chicago Bulls celebrates his three point shot in the second half against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on December 02, 2021 in New York City. The Chicago Bulls defeated the New York Knicks 199-115.

*Developing story…

matías persuh
Matías Persuh

Matias Persuh is a sports journalist and writer who graduated with a bachelor's degree in Sports Journalism in 2008. Since then, he has covered numerous events, including local soccer games, and has interviewed players and coaches. Matias has also participated as a columnist in various radio shows. Fluent in English, Spanish, and Slovenian, he displays great enthusiasm when analyzing NBA and NFL games. In addition, he regularly follows major competitions such as the Premier League, Serie A, and La Liga. Joining Bolavip US in July 2024 marked a significant step forward in his career, allowing him to continue developing his skills and delivering the most resonant news and reports to the audience.

