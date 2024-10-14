NBA: Chicago Bulls fans receive encouraging news about Lonzo Ball

After a long time away from the NBA courts, Chicago Bulls fans finally have great news regarding their star Lonzo Ball.

Finally, the wait is over. After two long years due to a serious injury that required surgery, Chicago Bulls star Lonzo Ball is set to return to the basketball court. While it’s just a NBA preseason game, the former Pelicans player will be back on the court after a long hiatus.

The news was reported by NBA insider Shams Charania, who shared the scoop on his X (formerly Twitter) account @ShamsCharania, announcing Ball’s presence this Wednesday in a preseason matchup against the Timberwolves.

“After missing two straight NBA seasons, Chicago’s Lonzo Ball is expected to make return to basketball on Wednesday vs. Minnesota, sources told ESPN. A major comeback from cartilage transplant surgery for Ball, who last played Jan. 14, 2022.” the journalist stated.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Lonzo Ball #2 of the Chicago Bulls celebrates his three point shot in the second half against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on December 02, 2021 in New York City. The Chicago Bulls defeated the New York Knicks 199-115.

*Developing story…