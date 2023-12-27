The Detroit Pistons’ struggles continued post-Christmas with another loss, further extending their grueling losing streak that began on October 30th and shows no signs of abating.

Predictably, the Pistons find themselves anchored at the bottom of the Eastern Conference table, languishing in 15th place with little hope of salvaging their season. Once nicknamed the “Bad Boys,” this young Pistons squad is quickly earning a new moniker: “Basement Boys.”

Pistons games have become a masterclass in frustration for fans. Cade Cunningham, the highly-touted #1 pick, has shown flashes of brilliance but struggles with consistency. Jaden Ivey’s explosive athleticism doesn’t always translate to points, and the supporting cast seems allergic to open shots.

Worst losing streak in a single season

The Pistons now hold the dubious distinction of owning the NBA’s worst single-season losing streak, having slumped to 27 consecutive defeats. Their most recent stumble came against the Brooklyn Nets on December 26th (118-112), while the streak began against the Oklahoma City Thunder on October 30th (112-124).

Their woes extend beyond the record streak, as they’ve dropped 14 home games and 13 road contests. Moreover, their leaky defense, ranked 26th in the league, surrenders a staggering 120.9 points per game, while their offense sputters, averaging a meager 109.2 points per outing.

Once a Detroit staple, the “D” has gone missing. Opponents waltz through the lane with impunity, feasting on second-chance points and uncontested layups. Coach Monty Williams, known for his defensive prowess, seems at a loss to plug the leaks.

Key players like Isaiah Stewart and Jalen Duren have battled health issues, further disrupting the team’s rhythm. Losing their reliable rebounding and scoring punch has only magnified the Pistons’ existing weaknesses.

Which team had the record before the Pistons?

Before the Pistons, two teams shared the losing streak record, the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Philadelphia 76ers with 26 losses each. But the 76ers have another losing streak record with 28 combined losses between two seasons, the bad streak starting near the end of one season and continuing for a few weeks of the next season.

How does an NBA team get out of a losing streak?

Escaping an NBA losing streak requires a multi-faceted approach addressing both on-court performance and team morale. Here are some key strategies: Identify weaknesses, adjust the game plan, shake up the lineup, focus on fundamentals, simplify the approach, rebuild confidence. Breaking a losing streak is a gradual process. It requires patience, consistent effort, and a commitment to improvement from both players and coaches.