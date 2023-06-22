Back in the day, NBA players could take their talents straight out of high school to the pros. It wasn’t common, but stars like Kobe Bryant, Kevin Garnett, Dwight Howard, and LeBron James pulled it off with success.

That’s no longer possible. Due to multiple reasons and rule changes, players need to be at least one year removed from their high school graduation before being eligible to declare for the NBA Draft.

With that in mind, several college programs set their sights on the best, more NBA-ready prospects to get them ready for the pros, being deemed ‘one-and-done’ players, just like many stars of today’s game, like Anthony Davis or Kevin Durant.

What Are One-And-Done Players?

Simply put, one-and-done players are guys who spend a single year in college to get ready for the NBA. They never intend to commit for their four years of eligibility because they’re a lock to make it to the league.

Nowadays, scouts and GMs often refuse to take sophomore, junior or senior players. Being older means they seem to have a lower ceiling, even though that’s not always the case.

That’s why most lottery and first-round picks are just one-and-done. Those players polish their game and showcase their skills in front of a national audience before declaring for the NBA Draft.