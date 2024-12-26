Lamont Roach denies cancellation of the fight with Gervonta Davis

Confusion reigns in the boxing world regarding the status of the Gervonta Davis vs. Lamont Roach Jr. showdown, after Davis unexpectedly claimed on social media that the fight was canceled. While Davis later deleted the post, Roach Jr. insists the bout is still on.

On his Instagram Story, Davis, the undefeated WBA lightweight champion, declared that the March 1, 2025, clash at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, was “canceled.” However, he swiftly removed the post within hours.

Roach Jr., the reigning WBA super featherweight champion, swiftly responded to Davis’s claim on his own Instagram Story. “What the hell are you still asking me? He said that sh**, not me. I’m locked up and nothing has changed,” Roach Jr. wrote, emphatically reiterating the fight date and adding the hashtag #Andthenew.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Despite this exchange, the promoters have yet to issue an official statement. Tickets for the event remain available for purchase on Ticketmaster, even hours after both fighters addressed the situation.

Advertisement

Davis’s cryptic post follows the previous rescheduling of the fight from December 14, 2024, due to a scheduling conflict. Adding to the muddle, Oscar de La Hoya weighed in, extending a hand to Davis on social media.

Advertisement

see also Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford face bold prediction from top contender

An opportunity to make history for Roach Jr.

Davis, renowned for his power, most recently secured an eighth-round knockout victory over Frank Martin. The 30-year-old was elevated to WBA lightweight champion after Devin Haney vacated the title in 2023.

Advertisement

Roach Jr. captured the WBA super featherweight title with a split-decision win over Hector Luis Garcia in 2023. He has been granted special permission to challenge Davis while retaining his 130-pound belt.

Following a dominant victory over Feargal McCrory in June, Roach Jr. now has the opportunity to etch his name in history as a two-division world champion. While we wait for further developments, it seems like the fight stands.

Advertisement