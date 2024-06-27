The NBA Draft is moving into the second round, and the expectation remains about Bronny James, Lebron James' son and in the unknown of whether he will be drafted and which team will select him.

Bronny’s father, the Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, shared his excitement on social media Wednesday. He touched on the journey of his sons, Bronny and Bryce, and expressed his gratitude for allowing him to be a part of their life and guide them through the trials and challenges.

What are the possible destinations for LeBron’s eldest son? Teams like the Angeles Lakers, San Antonio Spurs, Dallas Mavericks, Phoenix Suns, Toronto Raptors and Minnesota Timberwolves are on the list of possibilities. The final decision is just around the corner.

James: The Legacy

Bronny James has grown up in the spotlight, with every move scrutinized by fans and analysts alike. His high school performances have been nothing short of impressive, showcasing his scoring ability, court vision, and basketball IQ. But the NBA is a different arena altogether, and the draft is where dreams collide with reality.

Bronny James #6 of the West team talks to Lebron James of the Los Angeles Lakers after the 2023 McDonald’s High School Boys All-American Game. Photo by Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images.

The choice that might be more logical for Bronny James: number 55 overall, a selection that coincidentally is in the hands of theAngeles Lakers, the team in which LeBron James has been since 2018.

The clock is ticking, and Bronny James waits, ready to make his mark on the NBA stage. The question remains: Which team will take the leap and bet on the next chapter of the James legacy?