Discover the projections and expectations around Bronny James, son of legendary LeBron James, in the exciting 2024 NBA Draft.

The 2024 NBA Draft is just around the corner, and basketball enthusiasts are eager to discover the fate of young prospects. Among the most prominent names is Bronny James, son of the legendary LeBron James. In which round will he be chosen? What can we expect from his future in the league? Let’s explore the projections and expectations surrounding this talented player.

Standing at 6 feet 2 inches and weighing 210 pounds, Bronny James has proven his mettle on the courts. As a star at Sierra Canyon in California, he averaged 14.2 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.4 assists, and 1.8 steals during his final high school year.

Despite facing a health scare due to a congenital heart defect, Bronny recovered and made his debut with the University of Southern California (USC) Trojans in the 2023-24 season. His scoring ability and defensive energy have caught the attention of experts.

Projections and Comparisons

Bronny James could be selected in the second round of the 2024 NBA Draft, as reported by Kile Boone of CBS Sports.

Bronny is projected to be a 3&D player in the NBA. His playing style is reminiscent of the versatile De’Anthony Melton. However, due to his lack of college experience, he may need to develop in the NBA G League before solidifying his place in the league.

His defensive prowess has also drawn comparisons to Patrick Beverley and Jrue Holiday. The Lakers and other teams are keeping an eye on his potential, and excitement is building as the draft approaches.