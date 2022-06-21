Paolo Banchero may be one of top 3 best prospects in the 2022 NBA Draft. Check out his skills and his style of play.

According to multiple scout reports, Paolo Banchero has an advanced skill level. In fact, it is reported that Banchero is the modern-day 4 type of player among the 2022 NBA Draft Class. Meaning he has the ability to handle the ball, shoot from three and make the plays. He is even compared to Julius Randle.

Among the power foward players in the pool of the 2022 NBA Draft, Banchero is ranked 2nd place just behind Jabari Smith. This is surprising because Banchero has played just one season in Duke. However, in his rookie season, Banchero impressed everyone with his one-on-one scoring ability, driving and finishing inside play-set.

In addition, his athleticism and physicality makes him a dynamic player, but he may have to work more in his timing. According to many reports, Banchero is a consistent shooter either by getting the ball directly to the rim or going after an open player.

How Paolo Banchero plays?

Paolo Banchero averaged 17 points, 3 assists and 7 rebounds per game in the 2021-22 NCAA season. He got the Duke Blue Devils as far as the Final Four but fell short against the North Carolina Tar Heels. Even for his size, at 6 feet and 10 inches tall his stats are much above-the-average among those players.

Although, Banchero has his size to his advantage on the offensive end, while on the other side of the court, he doesn't offer much rim protection and his awareness of the rival offensive players. This all according to multiple scouting reports. So, if Banchero really makes it to the NBA, he has a lot of potential. However, he must work on his weaknesses to perform as expected.

Which team is most likely to select Paolo Banchero?

According to multiple reports and mock drafts, Paolo Banchero is predicted to be selected in the first round. In fact, Banchero is predicted to be among the top three picks in the draft, so he is most likely to be selected by the Houston Rockets on Thursday.