Great NBA players not only have the ability to influence on the court, their opinions often dictate the teams they play for. So how much of an influence does Stephen Curry have on the Golden State Warriors? A league executive reveals.

Golden State Warriors fans are living a dichotomy: they are enjoying a dream in which their team has practically tyrannized the NBA, but they are also at risk of waking up abruptly. To this end, many of their joys, but especially their hopes rest on their great star, Stephen Curry.

The Human Torch has been laying the foundations to be considered one of the greatest players in the NBA at least in the last five years. With the success he has brought to the Warriors, Curry has earned the right to eat at the same table as LeBron James, for example.

Thus, Stephen Curry has on his shoulders a great responsibility to the Golden State franchise and to the fans who love the team. His ability on the court is a fact that is the main competitive argument of Golden State, but how much weight does his voice weigh in the decisions made by the Front Office of the team?

Stephen Curry's influence on the Golden State Warriors off the court

According to information from Heavy's Sean Deveney (via Fade Away World), an NBA executive reportedly took the time to address the issue of how Stephen Curry's opinions and ideas influence the Golden State Warriors Front Office when making team decisions.

“Steph terrifies them in that front office. I mean, within reason. Steph wanted Avery Bradley last year but they wanted Gary Payton II. They did not listen to him and there was no problem with that. I think Steph likes to have a voice but does not get caught up in dictating moves.", said a Western Conference NBA Executive to Deveney.

It's a very special thing to have a legend the size of Stephen Curry is today for the Golden State Warriors, and the Front Office is clear about that. When your best player points something out, you have to consider it. In the end, it is with Curry at the helm that the franchise has delivered the most joy to its fans in its history.