Apparently the Warriors are not big favorites as many expected, the Celtics are taking a stronger role against Curry and his team. Check here who can win the Finals.

The 2022 NBA Finals begin on June 2, the first game of the round is at 9:00 PM (ET), the Golden State Warriors will be the home team and the Boston Celtics the away team. Two games in San Francisco, and two more in Boston, while the fifth game will be hosted in San Francisco, the sixth in Boston and a possible seventh game in San Francisco again.

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors know what it's like to play in a Finals, they won three titles so far this century, 2015, 2017 and 2018. But in 2019 the Warriors were close to winning a third title in a row but lost against the Toronto Raptors in six games.

Boston Celtics also know how to win an NBA Championship, they won their last title in 2008 but most of those players are retired or playing for other teams, while in 2010 they lost a championship with the Los Angeles Lakers.

NBA Finals 2022: FiveThirtyEight and betting markets predictions

The Boston Celtics are favored 83% on FiveThirtyEight which makes them big favorites to win the 2022 NBA Finals. But a heavy favorite like the Celtics could be a trap to attract more money from Las Vegas bookies by moving the betting lines.

On the other hand, in Election Betting Odds the Warriors are favorites with 58.6% (as of today), that number is a bit more reasonable and puts the Golden State Warriors in a more favorable position for gamblers.

