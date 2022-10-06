French prospect Victor Wembanyama just showed the NBA what he's capable of, and a GM believes we'll see unprecedented tanking to try and get him.

Scouting isn't an exact science, and there's rarely something like a 'can't-miss' talent. LeBron James, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and Hakeem Olajuwon are just a few examples of guys who were obviously set to be stars when they were taken first overall in the NBA Draft.

But every now and then, a prospect so good, so enticing, so talented and gifted emerges, and when it happens, every single team in the NBA desperately craves the opportunity to wrap their hands around him.

That's the case with French prospect Victor Wembanyama. The 18-year-old has been In the spotlight for years now, and he just gave the NBA a glimpse of what he's capable of with 37 points (11/20 FG), four rebounds, seven three-pointers, and five blocks.

NBA Teams Will Tank Harder Than Ever To Try And Get Victor Wembanyama

Wembanyama's unprecedented combination of size, shooting, handles, defense, athleticism, and strength has made him perhaps the most unique prospect in basketball history. That's why GMs believe we could be in for 'a race to the bottom like we've never seen.'

(via ESPN)

"Wembanyama's brilliance was met with a spectacular performance out of G League Ignite guard Scoot Henderson, whom is expected to be the No. 2 overall pick in the June draft. In the history of these potential 1-2 draft pick matchups, it's been rare to have both players shown such a high-level of skill, maturity and potential in a head-to-head performance.

As impressive as Henderson's potential appears as a franchise lead guard, it is Wembanyama's unprecedented combination of size, skill and substance at 18 years old that mesmerized the approximately 200 NBA executives and scouts in attendance in suburban Las Vegas and reaffirmed beliefs that this promises to be a transformational player and historic NBA Draft. 'Victor distorts basketball reality,' one GM told ESPN on Wednesday. 'The tank/trade market will really shift after that showing. It feels like last night will start a race to the bottom like we've never seen.'

His performance in French's club Metropolitans 92's loss to the G League Ignite -- 37 points, seven three-pointers and five blocks -- punctuated what teams scouting Wembanyama for years had already believed: He's an historic talent. As GM on a team with a chance to contend for the 2023 No. 1 overall pick told ESPN on Wednesday morning: 'He's a 7-foot-4 Durant who blocks shots -- and he's not even close to what he's going to be. He will be the most hyped player since LeBron.'"

Of course, having the worst record in the league won't guarantee to get the first-overall pick, but that won't stop teams from going completely nuts as they try to get a once-in-a-lifetime kind of talent.