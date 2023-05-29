NBA scouts and analysts can’t stop raving about Victor Wembanyama. The French big man out of Metropolitans is highly expected to be the No. 1 pick by the San Antonio Spurs, and some believe he’ll be a generational talent.

Wembanyama isn’t like the average big man. He can be an interior presence because of his length and shot-blocking, but he’s not a heavy-footed, low-post kind of guy.

However, even though he wasn’t high on him at first because of his rather lanky physique, Shaquille O’Neal now seems to think that Wembanyama could still dominate as a modern-day big.

Shaquille O’Neal Takes A Shot At Joel Embiid, Says Victor Wembanyama Will Do Fine

“If this was our era and [people were] banging, he’d be, he’d be, you know, chicken noodle soup,” Shaq said on The Ric Eisen Show. “Like, I’m watching how these guys play now, you know, especially like, you know, Joel Embiid. He’s 6-11, he’s not posting up. He’s shooting jumpers, and then you’ve got the nerve to say, you got the nerve to say, ‘Me and James [Harden] can’t do it by ourselves’?”

“Yeah, cause get your big a** down in the paint. If you get your big a** down in the paint, you can do it by yourself,” Shaq continued. “But that’s not how people play anymore, so this kid will be fine, and I wish him well.”

“He’s a pick-and-pop guy. He can shoot pretty good. He’s like a seven-foot-four Kevin Durant, so I think he can acclimate very, very quickly,” Shaq explained. “And he’s with the master. Like, having a kid like that go to ‘The System?’ That’s what I call the Spurs, ‘The System.’ Having a kid like that go to ‘The System,’ I think people better watch out.”

Wembanyama is a unique talent, and some believe he’s got GOAT potential, and watching Shaq praising him pretty much tells us everything we need to know about him.